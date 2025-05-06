2 Las Vegas restaurants close suddenly, shortly after co-owner’s arrest

Two off-Strip restaurants from the same hospitality group have shut their doors shortly after the recent arrest of one of the company’s co-founders.

Bramàre, which was from the team behind Table 34, Batch Hospitality’s Evan Glusman and Constantin Alexander, suddenly closed its doors after less than a year.

In a notice on the restaurant’s website, Bramàre says it is “temporarily closed,” noting that the eatery is “taking a brief pause.” However, a statement provided to the Review-Journal said that there are “no immediate plans to reopen.”

“We remain optimistic about returning to the market in the future should the opportunity arise,” the statement said.

Bramàre opened last summer at 3900 Paradise Road, Suite H, following Batch Hospitality’s purchase of locals favorite Table 34 in June 2022. The company confirmed that Table 34 has also closed its doors.

“This is not the ending we had hoped for. Despite our best efforts, the decision was ultimately out of our hands,” the company said in a statement on the closure of Table 34. “We also wish we could have given you more notice, but the timing simply didn’t allow it.”

The sudden closures come shortly after Batch Hospitality co-founder Glusman was accused of threatening to shoot up Piero’s Italian Cuisine, which his family owns.

An arrest report for Glusman from Las Vegas police said that the 46-year-old is also accused of taking out an unauthorized $1.5 million loan against Piero’s.

Glusman was arrested April 26 and booked on suspicion of making a threat or conveying false information about acts of terrorism and harassment.

Officers said in his arrest report that they responded to Piero’s, near East Desert Inn and Paradise Roads, after receiving reports that Glusman texted the restaurant manager that he was “going home to get a gun and f---ing kill them in the middle of” the restaurant.

A statement from Batch Hospitality on the closure of Bramàre stated that the decision to close was “made after thorough evaluation and consideration of various factors impacting our operations.”