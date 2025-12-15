2 family-owned Las Vegas restaurants close after less than a year

One restaurant served Italian food, the other contemporary Mexican. Both were inspired by family members.

A pair of restaurants, created by the young entrepreneurial owners of several spots across the Las Vegas Valley, are closing after less than a year in business.

Sorellina Cucina Italiana and Emilio’s Contemporary Mexican Kitchen will shutter Dec. 23. Lin Jerome and Alexandra Lourdes (along with their spouses) made the announcement Monday afternoon on Sorellina’s Instagram page.

“They were never just restaurants,” the post reads. “They were love letters to our families, our team and this community. The current economic landscape and the realities we’re facing have made it clear that we simply don’t have the bandwidth to continue, even though our hearts desperately want to.”

The post also expresses concern for the employees of the restaurants: “We are actively moving many team members into roles at our other concepts, and we are also asking for your help. If you know of opportunities or are hiring, please reach out so we can share them with our staff.”

Sorellina Cucina and Emilio’s opened in March, occupying adjacent suites at 9742 W. Maule Ave., near South Grand Canyon Drive in the southwest. Refined Hospitality, the hospitality and marketing company founded by Jerome and Lourdes, continues to own and operate the Café Lolas, the St. Honoré patisseries, Pizza Anonymous and 3 Little Chicks.

