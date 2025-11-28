2 Downtown Summerlin restaurants close; 1 to be replaced by ramen

The restaurants occupied storefronts at either end of the same building in Downtown Summerlin.

Two distinctively named food and drink spots — one a restaurant, the other a taproom — have closed at either end of a multi-storefront building in Downtown Summerlin, apparently within the last six weeks or so.

SkinnyFats, known for its “live healthy-live happy” mix of modern American comfort food, has closed at 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 170. Beer Zombies Draft Room, a local craft brewery whose cans reflect a love of horror films, has shut at 2010 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 140.

SkinnyFats did not return a request for comment on the closing. Chris Jacobs, founder of Beer Zombies, provided a statement for Neon on leaving Downtown Summerlin (DTS).

”Everyone from the DTS staff is doing well, and will be joining Beer Zombies as we open the original location back up at 8680 W. Warm Springs, STE 170. This location will go back to the roots and offer not only draft beers, but full cocktails, and beer to go options. We loved our time at DTS.”

A ramen replacement

SkinnyFats debuted in Downtown Summerlin in November 2017. The restaurant also has locations on Dean Martin Drive and Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas and one in Salt Lake City. Beer Zombies arrived in Downtown Summerlin in May 2021. The brewery also has locations on West Bonanza Road in Vegas, in Boulder City and in Salt Lake City.

Photographs of food and sake from Marufuku Ramen have gone up in the entrance and windows of the former SkinnyFats, and Clark County records show building permits have been issued for a renovation into Marufuku in the space.

The acclaimed ramen shop from San Francisco also debuted a location in January at The Bend development in the southwest. Marufuku is known for its Hakata tonkotsu ramen built with rich pork broth, ultra-thin noodles and chashu braised pork belly. The restaurant’s website indicates the Downtown Summerlin shop will open in winter 2026.

