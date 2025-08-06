16 food and drink deals for summer in Las Vegas

Bar and restaurant deals abound, on and off the Strip, this summer around the Las Vegas Valley.

The latest Las Vegas restaurant reconnaissance rounds up food and drink deals:

Off Strip

Chill Bar & Grill: A four-course prix fixe menu featuring Greco salad, paccheri pasta with pancetta and brandy cream sauce, choice of grilled shrimp skewer or pork tenderloin, and choice of crème pudding or pistachio tiramisù, for $40, during lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. 7905 W. Sahara Ave.

Ciao Vino: Aperitivo hour of $5 beer and seltzers, $8 spritzes, $9 cocktails, $7 to $18 small plates and pizzas, and more, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. daily. Three-course prix fixe menu with two glasses of select wine, $35, from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. 740 S. Rampart Blvd.

Crazy Horse 3: Local Love Thursdays with open bar and free appetizers in the main room, from 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays with valid Nevada ID. Also: $2 tacos on Tuesdays, $1 wings on Wednesdays, and a daily happy hour with $7 food and drink specials, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. 3525 W. Russell Road

Doberman Drawing Room: Doberman Till Dusk showcasing six signature cocktails, including a Coyote (reposado tequila, rhum, lime, pineapple, chipotle), and a Gilded Age (rye whiskey, vermouth, crème de cacao blanc, lemon), each $15, from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. 1025 S. First St., Suite 100

Echo & Rig: The Happiest Hour with five signature cocktails, each $5, plus rotating small plates specials (Mexican street eats, grilled cheese, wings, sliders, seafood), from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 2270 Village Walk Drive, Suite 200, in The District at Green Valley Ranch

Gaetano’s Ristorante: Peroni Beer & Campari Social pairing these classic Italian beverages with aperitivo bites and Italian street food-inspired dishes, complimentary, from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16, with reservations strongly suggested at 702-361-1661. 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson

Hawthorn Grill: Happy hour with $5 beer, wine starting at $8, 50 percent off signature cocktails, and a special selection of appetizers and entrées, from 4 to 7 p.m. daily. In Rampart Casino

La Neta Cocina y Lounge: Four-course (starter, appetizer, entrée, dessert) prix fixe menu, $40, from 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. In Downtown Summerlin

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli: A four-course prix fixe menu — two choices for each of the first three courses, plus dessert — for $50, during lunch and dinner daily. 9500 W. Sahara Ave.

Sunset Station: Sonoma Cellars happy hour with selected wines and cocktails starting at $9, from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Pasta Cucina happy hour with eight items for $8, at 8 p.m. daily.

Strip

Chéri Rooftop: Shaken & Seared special featuring a 10-ounce Prime grade flat iron steak and choice of Absolut Elyx, The Gardener Gin or espresso martini, for $49, from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. In Paris Las Vegas

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar: Three-course Neighborhood MVP prix fixe menu (choice of Caesar salad or crisp pork belly, choice of wagyu bacon smash burger or Atlantic salmon, Dole Whip Pineapple), $39 (with $4 donated to ProStart for high school culinary students), with valid Nevada ID, from 11 a.m. daily through Aug. 29. In Mandalay Bay

Hakkasan: Endless Dim Sum Brunch with shu mai, har gau, crisp duck salad, kung pao shrimp, sweet-and-sour pork, jasmine tea-smoked ribs, seasonal sorbet and more, $48, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays in August. In the MGM Grand

Momofuku: Social hour menu of bites, buns, noodles and beverages, about 20 items in all, $7 to $32, from 3 to 5 p.m. daily in the bar and lounge (the “peach bar”). Look for shrimp cocktail, pork croquettes, fried chicken buns, pork belly buns, spicy miso ramen, Momofuku private label sake and more. In The Cosmopolitan

STK Steakhouse: All You Can Brunch with endless pastry basket; cold appetizers; fresh fruit, French toast and other sweet plates; hot entrées; and savory sides, $49 when the whole table participates, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. In The Cosmopolitan

■ ■ ■

The Composers Room, 953 E. Sahara Ave., Suite E-1A, in the Commercial Center, just launched its Haunted Brunch featuring a horror-themed show, all-you-can-enjoy brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas. The brunch runs Fridays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. through Oct. 21. Must be at least 21. Tickets begin at $59.31. Purhcase/details: thecomposersroom.com.

■ ■ ■

Las Vegas Distillery, 7330 Eastgate Road, Suite 100, Henderson, is presenting its Rum Week from Aug. 13 to 17. The week features dark rum release on Aug. 13, rum tours on Aug. 15, rum cocktail class and live music on Aug. 16, and craft cocktails and bites all week. The rums being featured are the white rum, spiced rum and an overproof version. Visit lasvegasdistillery.com.

■ ■ ■

Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Las Vegas Pizza Festival, bringing together the city’s top pizza makers for an all-you-can-eat afternoon at The Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. The event is presented by Greco and Sons in partnership with Las Vegas Pizza Alliance. Visit vegaspizzafest.com for tickets/details.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.