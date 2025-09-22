10 hidden gem restaurants along the Las Vegas Strip

Looking for a place to eat on the Las Vegas Strip can be overwhelming. Thankfully, we have some hidden gems you may want to consider.

Looking for a place to eat on the Las Vegas Strip can be overwhelming. With hundreds of world-class options, some end up getting more attention than others. Thankfully, we have some hidden gems you may want to consider if you’re venturing to the Strip as a local or coming into town looking for something unique or affordable.

Chi Asian Kitchen, The Strat

While most diners at The Strat are heading up, up, up for the Top of the World restaurant, the bottom floor houses an underrated Asian gem. Neon’s Johnathan L. Wright previously noted the restaurant is “offering some dishes people will know, and some they might not, while also celebrating the cooking of several regions across China. The same approach goes for the dishes and ingredients the restaurant serves from greater Asia (Japan, Korea and so on).” The menu ranges from noodles to dumplings, soups to rice dishes, and save a little room for dessert.

La Salsa Cantina Mexican Fare, Planet Hollywood

Located in the Miracle Mile Shops, this restaurant is well known to travelers on a budget looking for a tasty breakfast. On the Strip, it’s hard to beat the $6.99 ($9.99 on weekends) two-eggs-any-style breakfast served with a choice of meat, tortillas and Southwest potatoes. The full breakfast menu offers a multitude of Mexican breakfast favorites for under $20.

Ruscello, inside Nordstrom’s in Fashion Show Mall

Truly a hidden gem, hidden inside a mall department store on the third floor, Ruscello recently rebranded from Jeannie’s. The menu today opens with a cup of lobster bisque for $8.50, and includes signature salads, pizza, sandwiches, pasta and entrees, along with an expansive bar menu.

Secret Pizza, The Cosmopolitan

One of the more hidden options on this list, Secret Pizza is far from a secret but still tricky to find. Look for a long, record-laden corridor left of Jaleo on the property’s third floor. A bonus of the New York-style, by-the-slice eatery is it is open late … way late, closing at 4 a.m. daily.

Diner Ross Steakhouse, The Linq Hotel

Find this old-school Spiegelworld steakhouse through the doors of 99 Prince, then through the doors of Glitterloft, then in the corner is the entrance to Diner Ross. Oysters, bone marrow, tartare, premium steak cuts and unique cocktails fill out the menu, with a “$48 after 8” special, offering a first course of their dirty martini salad, baked potato croquette or coconut seabass ceviche (+$25), a second course of their short rib and brisket blend burger, steelhead trout or steak frites (+$25) and dessert: key lime cheesecake pops or chai spiced tres leche cake.

Greenberg’s Deli, New York-New York

New Yorkers looking for a taste of home can find it at this Strip deli, offering sky-high sandwiches, matzo ball soup, hot dogs, bagel sandwiches and more — all under $20 each. The New York Skyhigh ($16.95) includes corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, turkey and thousand island dressing.

The Peppermill

Longtime locals are all too familiar with this retro diner, bar and lounge on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, but it’s still considered a hidden gem for visitors. Find the stand-alone restaurant between Wynn Las Vegas and Resorts World, offering massive portions in a neon-lit electric jungle, open 24 hours Thursdays through Sundays, and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Happy hours are daily from 3 to 6 p.m., with a reverse happy hour Mondays through Thursdays from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., and weekends from midnight to 3 a.m.

Crack Shack, Park MGM

Technically located at Park MGM, this chicken sandwich spot is accessible from Las Vegas Boulevard. Not only does it feature some of the best Strip people-watching and murals by local artists, but this California-born spot is also dishing out some of the best chicken sandwiches in town. Try the Katsu Lookin’, made with a panko-breaded Jidori breast cutlet, umami aioli, purple cabbage slaw and namasu pickles on a soft potato bun, fried chicken, or their bowls.

Primarily Prime Rib, South Point

At the far southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard is locals favorite South Point. Inside is a premium, classic Vegas dinner option at Primarily Prime Rib, where they serve, you guessed it, primarily prime rib. Cuts of prime rib range from $27.95 for the South Point Cut, or 10 ounces, up to $49.95 for The Cowboy Cut, an extra-thick double cut of meat at 26 ounces. For non-steak lovers, the restaurant offers chicken, fish and starters including shrimp cocktail.

Best Friend, Park MGM

OK, Best Friend is a mainstream restaurant, but when we talk to fellow locals about it, not many of them know this is worth the trip to the Strip or to recommend to friends and family coming into town. From Roy Choi, this spot is a bodega-bar-restaurant mashup serving the greatest hits from his Los Angeles food truck. It’s got what everyone wants: great vibes, great food and affordable prices, including the $75 per person chef menu, which comes with banchan, kogi tacos, slippery shrimp, kimchi fried rice, garlic chicken, kalbi and date cake or strawberry shortie for dessert. Come hungry or prepare to take home leftovers.