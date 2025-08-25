One of the world’s top steakhouses sets Las Vegas opening date

The restaurant, combining Korean barbecue with a classic American steakhouse, also has locations in New York City, Miami and Singapore.

Cote Vegas, a Korean steakhouse whose New York City sibling was named one of the world’s best steakhouses in 2024, will open Oct. 4 at The Venetian, the restaurant announced. Cote Vegas will blend Korean barbecue and American steakhouse tradition with banchan (Korean-inspired sides), A5 wagyu and aged steaks, plus wine and cocktail programs.

The restaurant is the first West Coast project from Simon Kim and his Gracious Hospitality Management. David Rockwell, the architect-designer, and his Rockwell Group are designing the restaurant with dramatic lighting and a tiered dining area, according to the announcement.

A representative for Cote Vegas declined to provide more details about the menu, the seating capacity, the arrangement of dining and other spaces within the restaurant or even the location of the restaurant at The Venetian. As the Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported, it will occupy premises in the Waterfall Atrium of the property.

The representative also declined to provide current images of Cote Vegas, which is planned to debut in five weeks. In November, the RJ obtained a first look inside Cote Vegas via a floor plan and interior renderings that are part of design pages created for the restaurant.

The floor plan shows a roughly concentric arrangement of bar, dining areas, wine room, aged-meat display, DJ booth and more. The renderings depict a space composed of forest greens, burnished gold, biomorphic shapes, sinuous curves and different dining and bar areas. Visit cotekoreansteakhouse.com.

