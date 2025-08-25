Two local authors chosen to represent Nevada in national book fest

Two books by local authors were chosen by Nevada Humanities to represent the state in the 2025 Library of Congress National Book Festival in September.

Both titles were chosen as part of the Library of Congress’ Great Reads from Great Places initiative, a list recommending books for youth and adults across all 50 states and six U.S. jurisdictions.

For the youth selection, Nevada Humanities named “One Hundred Spaghetti Strings” by Jen Nails, published by HarperCollins in 2017. The middle-grade novel is brave and heartwarming, following a young sister who cooks through her family troubles.

For the adult selection, “The Horse” by Willy Vlautin (HarperCollins, 2024) will represent at the festival. The novel follows Al Ward, who lives in central Nevada’s high desert. Ward, who lives on canned soup in the old mining stake, battles insomnia and anxiety until a helpless horse makes him think about his own life as a former musician and what drove him to isolation.

At the festival, Vlautin will discuss the places at the heart of his book with Christina Henriquez, representing Illinois, followed by a book signing. Vlautin will also take part in several Northern Nevada programs later in the month.

“Our selections this year draw upon the intensity of Nevada stories and the talents of Nevada writers,” Nevada Humanities executive director Christina Barr said. “These books explore what it means to be human during tough times and how to find direction and solace through creativity. … We are proud to feature books this year that speak to the importance of navigating challenges with grace and grit, and the importance of the families and friendships we build to sustain us.”

The festival will take place Sept. 6 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

