These 5 Las Vegas cocktails need to be experienced

From a “Stranger Things” shoutout to a liquid history lesson, these five cocktails put on a show.

Cocktails don’t have to be fancy.

Pour some vodka in your OJ — done.

A little whiskey in your coffee — same.

But if you’re out for the night, especially if it’s a special occasion, a nice presentation can go a long way.

These five cocktails double as experiences, and they’re waiting to go on your Instagram.

The English Spy

Give this one bonus points for history. This milk punch reportedly was created by Aphra Behn, the 17th century playwright and poet who’s credited as being the world’s first professional female writer — as well as a spy for King Charles II. The drink involves a clarification process in which whole milk is added to citrus juice, and it includes Japanese whisky, vanilla, thyme and ginger. It’s garnished with a grapefruit peel.

$35; The Vault, Bellagio

Lucy in the Sky

It’s like drinking in a field of mushrooms. Tequila Corrido is infused with lemongrass, ginger and Thai basil, then mixed with dry Curacao, ginger syrup and Calamansi juice. The result is accompanied by wool that twinkles as it burns, providing the “diamonds” for the Lucy in the Sky.

$17; Palate, 1301 S. Main St.

Sweet Dreams

Finishing your night out and can’t decide between a cocktail or dessert? This take on a Brandy Alexander blends Remy Martin 1738, Baileys Strawberries and Cream, Tempus Fugit Crème De Cacao and marshmallow syrup. It’s served in a waffle cone dipped in dark chocolate, stout, Himalayan salt, orange essence and raw sugar — all over a bed of marshmallows.

$35; Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, Resorts World

The Mind Flayer

Get a taste of “Stranger Things” without having to brave The Upside Down. The Mind Flayer blends Maker’s Mark bourbon, lemon juice, blackberries, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Giffard Crème de Mure and ginger syrup. It’s topped with a cotton candy “lightning cloud.”

$24; Netflix Bites, MGM Grand

Smoke Show

This one’s a real showstopper that begins with the entrance, tucked behind a coffee and doughnut shop in the Proper Eats Food Hall. As for the drink, it’s made with bourbon, banana liqueur, sweet vermouth and chocolate bitters. The Smoke Show is served in pipe-shaped glasses, inside a cigar box, with candied cigarettes and a smoking ashtray.

$50; Easy’s Cocktail Lounge, Aria

