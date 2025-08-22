The complete guide to Las Vegas’ NFL bars for the 2025 season
Find the best spots to gather with like-minded NFL fans — whether you root for the hometown Raiders or any of the other 31 teams.
So, you’re a Denver Broncos diehard and you don’t know which Vegas bars are best for watching your team each week?
Look, we’re not here to judge — just to help: Read on for our annual roundup of NFL bars where you can gather with like-minded fans this season.
Of course, we have to start with the team with the most attractive fan base and best taste in newspapers, the Super Bowl-bound (it could happen, technically) Raiders.
Here are four killer places in Vegas to root for the home team:
Best place to pregame? Glad you asked.
Some cities are big on tailgating. Take Buffalo, for instance, where members of the Bills Mafia are notoriously fond of jumping through folding tables as part of the pregame festivities, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about that town’s entertainment options — or lack thereof.
In Vegas, we’ve got better things to do than drunken belly flops onto furniture, and so tailgating isn’t that much of a thing here.
But pregaming is, and one of the closest spots to get loose before heading into Allegiant Stadium is the Tailgater Tavern, 3990 W. Russell Road.
With Raiders-themed bench seating — in addition to tables reppin’ the UNLV Rebels and the Golden Knights — the Vegas-themed, 24/7 sports bar is only about a half-mile walk to the stadium, and they’ve got a full food menu as well.
We recommend the pan-seared cod, best paired with a rout of the Chiefs.
You can’t make it to the stadium, but want to feel like you’re there …
We know, tickets to Raiders games annually rank among the league’s priciest, and you already cashed in your kid’s college fund last year to watch the Silver and Black slap around the Ravens.
According to new data from ticket resale site Vivid Seats, Raiders home games are the sixth-costliest in the league this season, fetching an average price of $442, and the team’s “Monday Night Football” tilt against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 17 is the third-most in-demand game of the season with average prices running $752 per seat.
But if you want to spare yourself the expense of attending a Raiders victory while still feeling like you’re there, you’ve got to check out this west-side location of PKWY Tavern, 4930 W. Flamingo Road. It’s been designed to look just like Allegiant Stadium — seriously, you have to see it to believe it — complete with a replica facade of the building, Jumbotron-sized TV screen, wall of Raiderettes and even a faux playing field beneath your feet.
Are you doin’ a touchdown dance yet?
So, you’re looking to catch the game in a Speedo?
The only sight more ghastly than public displays of said swimwear is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hoisting yet another Lombardi Trophy.
So keep it classy when taking a dip at Stadium Swim at Circa, which provides the unique-to-Vegas experience of watching the Raiders on a 143-foot TV screen the size of Godzilla’s lunch box while lounging in one of six pools. That’s almost enough water capacity to contain all the tears of those hapless Chargers fans upon witnessing their team choke in the playoffs yet again.
Let’s reel in some Raiders history, shall we?
Sure, we’ve goofed a lot on Chargers and Broncos supporters — they’re used to it, trust us — but to be fair, we will acknowledge one awesome thing about being a fan of either team: They must save a good chunk of change on trips to NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, seeing as how those franchises have contributed a ho-hum 15 players each to the shrine.
Contrast this to the mighty Raiders’ 25 inductees.
Speaking of which, you’ll feel like you’re at the Hall of Fame when knocking back a few at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort.
It’s covered in team memorabilia, from actual Oakland Coliseum seats to rows of footballs and helmets autographed by Raiders greats to a framed portrait of peerless wideout Fred Biletnikoff, who had some of the best hands in the game and seemingly never dropped a pass.
We pledge to graciously honor his legacy here by never fumbling a tasty Black & Silver Spicy Margarita, no Stickum necessary.
NFL team bars
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
Address: 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-489-4646
Website: crabcornerlv.com
BUFFALO BILLS
Johnny Mac’s Bar and Restaurant
Address: 842 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson
Phone: 702-564-2121
Website: johnnymacswings.com
Moondoggies Bar & Grill
Address: 3240 Arville St., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-368-4180
Website: moondoggiesbar.com
Office Bar/Naked City Pizza
Address: 4608 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-722-2241
Website: nakedcitylv.com
The Standard Tavern
Address: 8675 W. Rome Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-522-7709
Website: thestandardlv.com
CHICAGO BEARS
Joe’s Bar
Address: 2851 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-780-8376
Website: joesbarlv.com
PT’s Ranch
Address: 2430 E. Pebble Road, Henderson
Phone: 702-998-9809
Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-ranch/pebble-eastern
Cleveland Browns
Joe’s Place
Address: 375 N. Gibson Road, Henderson
Phone: 702-463-0700
Website: facebook.com/joesplacevegas
The Spot
Address: 8410 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-476-9502
Website: thespotlv.com
The Tap House
Address: 5589 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-870-2111
Website: taphouselv.com
DALLAS COWBOYS
Mr. D’s Sports Bar and Grill
Address: 1810 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-362-8777
Website: mrdssportsbar.com
DENVER BRONCOS
Black Mountain Grill
Address: 11021 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Phone: 702-990-0990
Website: blackmountaingrill.com
Jake’s Bar
Address: 2301 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-457-0053
Website: jakesbarvegas.com
Roadrunner Saloon
Address: 921 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-242-2822
Website: roadrunnerlasvegas.com
DETROIT LIONS
Flowing Tide Pub No. 6
Address: 4860 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-916-2332
Website: flowingtidepub.com
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Big Dog’s Draft House
Address: 4543 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-645-1404
Website: bigdogsbrews.com/packer-backers/
Rum Runner Desert Inn
Address: 3050 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-732-7373
Website: rumrunnervegas.com
Rum Runner Tropicana
Address: 1801 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-736-6366
Website: rumrunnervegas.com
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Lucky Joe’s Saloon
Address: 6250 S. Mountain Vista, Henderson
Phone: 702-435-7414
Website: luckyjoessaloon.com
Jackpot Bar and Grill
Address: 4485 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-463-0333
Website: jackpotbarlv.com
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
Bar Code Burgers
Address: 1590 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-294-2633
Website: barcodeburgerbar.com
Buck’s Tavern
Address: 1204 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-452-3246
Website: buckstavern lasvegas.com
PKWY Decatur
Address: 4930 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-478-9369
Website: pkwytavern.com/locations/decatur
Raiders Tavern & Grill
Address: 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson
Phone: 702-797-1000
Website: themresort.com/dining/raiders-tavern-and-grill
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Twin Peaks
Address: 9510 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson
Phone: 702-564-1280
Website: twinpeaks restaurant.com/locations/henderson-nv
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Tommy Rocker’s
Address: 4275 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-261-6688
Website: tommyrockers.com
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Blue Ox Tavern
Address: 5825 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-871-2536
Website: blueoxtavern.com
NEW YORK JETS
Distill-Centennial
Address: 6340 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-722-2999
Website: distillbar.com
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse + Sports Bar
Address: 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-761-7000
Website: saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/chickies-petes
Torrey Pines Pub
Address: 6374 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-648-7775
Website: torreypinespub.com
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Frankie’s Uptown
Address: 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 190, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-228-2766
Website: frankiesuptown.com
PT’s Place
Address: 1281 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-870-0087
Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-pub/charleston-decatur
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Joey’s Tavern
Address: 7081 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-215-3300
Website: joeyslasvegas.com
PT’s Pub
Address: 5355 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-899-4312
Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-pub/hacienda-decatur
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Scooter’s Pub
Address: 6200 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
Phone: 702-227-9047
Website: scooterspubinc.com
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Flowing Tide Pub No. 9
Address: 9860 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Phone: 725-258-6667
Website: flowingtidepub.com
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
Steiner’s Pub on Buffalo
Address: 1750 N. Buffalo Drive, No. 115, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-304-8084
Website: steinerspub.com
OTHER
Silverton
Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-263-7777
Website: silvertoncasino.com
The Silverton doesn’t officially affiliate with any NFL team, but it plays every Raiders game on TVs within the property.
South Point
Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas
Phone: 702-796-7111
Website: southpointcasino.com
South Point welcomes all NFL fans to watch and enjoy games at its resort.
Madelon Hynes
