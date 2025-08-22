The complete guide to Las Vegas’ NFL bars for the 2025 season

Find the best spots to gather with like-minded NFL fans — whether you root for the hometown Raiders or any of the other 31 teams.

So, you’re a Denver Broncos diehard and you don’t know which Vegas bars are best for watching your team each week?

Look, we’re not here to judge — just to help: Read on for our annual roundup of NFL bars where you can gather with like-minded fans this season.

Of course, we have to start with the team with the most attractive fan base and best taste in newspapers, the Super Bowl-bound (it could happen, technically) Raiders.

Here are four killer places in Vegas to root for the home team:

Best place to pregame? Glad you asked.

Some cities are big on tailgating. Take Buffalo, for instance, where members of the Bills Mafia are notoriously fond of jumping through folding tables as part of the pregame festivities, which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about that town’s entertainment options — or lack thereof.

In Vegas, we’ve got better things to do than drunken belly flops onto furniture, and so tailgating isn’t that much of a thing here.

But pregaming is, and one of the closest spots to get loose before heading into Allegiant Stadium is the Tailgater Tavern, 3990 W. Russell Road.

With Raiders-themed bench seating — in addition to tables reppin’ the UNLV Rebels and the Golden Knights — the Vegas-themed, 24/7 sports bar is only about a half-mile walk to the stadium, and they’ve got a full food menu as well.

We recommend the pan-seared cod, best paired with a rout of the Chiefs.

You can’t make it to the stadium, but want to feel like you’re there …

We know, tickets to Raiders games annually rank among the league’s priciest, and you already cashed in your kid’s college fund last year to watch the Silver and Black slap around the Ravens.

According to new data from ticket resale site Vivid Seats, Raiders home games are the sixth-costliest in the league this season, fetching an average price of $442, and the team’s “Monday Night Football” tilt against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 17 is the third-most in-demand game of the season with average prices running $752 per seat.

But if you want to spare yourself the expense of attending a Raiders victory while still feeling like you’re there, you’ve got to check out this west-side location of PKWY Tavern, 4930 W. Flamingo Road. It’s been designed to look just like Allegiant Stadium — seriously, you have to see it to believe it — complete with a replica facade of the building, Jumbotron-sized TV screen, wall of Raiderettes and even a faux playing field beneath your feet.

Are you doin’ a touchdown dance yet?

So, you’re looking to catch the game in a Speedo?

The only sight more ghastly than public displays of said swimwear is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hoisting yet another Lombardi Trophy.

So keep it classy when taking a dip at Stadium Swim at Circa, which provides the unique-to-Vegas experience of watching the Raiders on a 143-foot TV screen the size of Godzilla’s lunch box while lounging in one of six pools. That’s almost enough water capacity to contain all the tears of those hapless Chargers fans upon witnessing their team choke in the playoffs yet again.

Let’s reel in some Raiders history, shall we?

Sure, we’ve goofed a lot on Chargers and Broncos supporters — they’re used to it, trust us — but to be fair, we will acknowledge one awesome thing about being a fan of either team: They must save a good chunk of change on trips to NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, seeing as how those franchises have contributed a ho-hum 15 players each to the shrine.

Contrast this to the mighty Raiders’ 25 inductees.

Speaking of which, you’ll feel like you’re at the Hall of Fame when knocking back a few at the Raiders Tavern & Grill at the M Resort.

It’s covered in team memorabilia, from actual Oakland Coliseum seats to rows of footballs and helmets autographed by Raiders greats to a framed portrait of peerless wideout Fred Biletnikoff, who had some of the best hands in the game and seemingly never dropped a pass.

We pledge to graciously honor his legacy here by never fumbling a tasty Black & Silver Spicy Margarita, no Stickum necessary.

NFL team bars

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

Address: 6485 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-489-4646

Website: crabcornerlv.com

BUFFALO BILLS

Johnny Mac’s Bar and Restaurant

Address: 842 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson

Phone: 702-564-2121

Website: johnnymacswings.com

Moondoggies Bar & Grill

Address: 3240 Arville St., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-368-4180

Website: moondoggiesbar.com

Office Bar/Naked City Pizza

Address: 4608 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-722-2241

Website: nakedcitylv.com

The Standard Tavern

Address: 8675 W. Rome Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-522-7709

Website: thestandardlv.com

CHICAGO BEARS

Joe’s Bar

Address: 2851 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-780-8376

Website: joesbarlv.com

PT’s Ranch

Address: 2430 E. Pebble Road, Henderson

Phone: 702-998-9809

Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-ranch/pebble-eastern

Cleveland Browns

Joe’s Place

Address: 375 N. Gibson Road, Henderson

Phone: 702-463-0700

Website: facebook.com/joesplacevegas

The Spot

Address: 8410 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-476-9502

Website: thespotlv.com

The Tap House

Address: 5589 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-870-2111

Website: taphouselv.com

DALLAS COWBOYS

Mr. D’s Sports Bar and Grill

Address: 1810 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-362-8777

Website: mrdssportsbar.com

DENVER BRONCOS

Black Mountain Grill

Address: 11021 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Phone: 702-990-0990

Website: blackmountaingrill.com

Jake’s Bar

Address: 2301 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-457-0053

Website: jakesbarvegas.com

Roadrunner Saloon

Address: 921 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-242-2822

Website: roadrunnerlasvegas.com

DETROIT LIONS

Flowing Tide Pub No. 6

Address: 4860 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-916-2332

Website: flowingtidepub.com

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Big Dog’s Draft House

Address: 4543 N. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-645-1404

Website: bigdogsbrews.com/packer-backers/

Rum Runner Desert Inn

Address: 3050 E. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-732-7373

Website: rumrunnervegas.com

Rum Runner Tropicana

Address: 1801 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-736-6366

Website: rumrunnervegas.com

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Lucky Joe’s Saloon

Address: 6250 S. Mountain Vista, Henderson

Phone: 702-435-7414

Website: luckyjoessaloon.com

Jackpot Bar and Grill

Address: 4485 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-463-0333

Website: jackpotbarlv.com

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Bar Code Burgers

Address: 1590 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-294-2633

Website: barcodeburgerbar.com

Buck’s Tavern

Address: 1204 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-452-3246

Website: buckstavern lasvegas.com

PKWY Decatur

Address: 4930 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-478-9369

Website: pkwytavern.com/locations/decatur

Raiders Tavern & Grill

Address: 12300 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Henderson

Phone: 702-797-1000

Website: themresort.com/dining/raiders-tavern-and-grill

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Twin Peaks

Address: 9510 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson

Phone: 702-564-1280

Website: twinpeaks restaurant.com/locations/henderson-nv

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Tommy Rocker’s

Address: 4275 Dean Martin Drive, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-261-6688

Website: tommyrockers.com

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Blue Ox Tavern

Address: 5825 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-871-2536

Website: blueoxtavern.com

NEW YORK JETS

Distill-Centennial

Address: 6340 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-722-2999

Website: distillbar.com

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse + Sports Bar

Address: 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-761-7000

Website: saharalasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/chickies-petes

Torrey Pines Pub

Address: 6374 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-648-7775

Website: torreypinespub.com

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Frankie’s Uptown

Address: 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 190, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-228-2766

Website: frankiesuptown.com

PT’s Place

Address: 1281 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-870-0087

Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-pub/charleston-decatur

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Joey’s Tavern

Address: 7081 W. Craig Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-215-3300

Website: joeyslasvegas.com

PT’s Pub

Address: 5355 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-899-4312

Website: ptstaverns.com/locations/pts-pub/hacienda-decatur

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Scooter’s Pub

Address: 6200 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Phone: 702-227-9047

Website: scooterspubinc.com

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Flowing Tide Pub No. 9

Address: 9860 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Phone: 725-258-6667

Website: flowingtidepub.com

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Steiner’s Pub on Buffalo

Address: 1750 N. Buffalo Drive, No. 115, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-304-8084

Website: steinerspub.com

OTHER

Silverton

Address: 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-263-7777

Website: silvertoncasino.com

The Silverton doesn’t officially affiliate with any NFL team, but it plays every Raiders game on TVs within the property.

South Point

Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas

Phone: 702-796-7111

Website: southpointcasino.com

South Point welcomes all NFL fans to watch and enjoy games at its resort.

