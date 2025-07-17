Ski lodge meets yurt (plus Vikings) at a new downtown bar

Viking Mike’s will be opening in the Arts District, the city of Las Vegas announced.

Ski lodge meets yurt, with a nod to the Norsemen, plus a facade refresh, at a new bar coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Viking Mike’s will be opening in the Arts District, the city of Las Vegas revealed Wednesday on X. The justification letter in planning documents for the bar describes Viking Mike’s as “a distinctive destination that combines the rustic charm of a ski lodge with the cozy, communal experience of a Yurt.”

The tweet also announced that Commercial Visual Improvement Program funds had been approved for the project at 1500 S. Main St.

In connection with that approval, the city’s Redevelopment Agency, the owner of the building and Viking Mike’s are entering into an agreement that provides for the owner and the bar to improve and maintain the facades of the building, which currently include murals of tropical flora and fauna.

The steppes of South Main

Last fall, the city’s Planning Commission approved a 1,600-square-foot addition to the existing 1,600-square-foot structure to form a 3,200-square-foot space, plus a 975-square-foot terrace, at 1500 S. Main. At that time, the commission also approved full alcohol service for the proposed bar.

A yurt, the round dwelling with a ribbed frame that is traditionally used by the nomadic peoples of Central Asia, makes up the addition, which lies at the rear of the property. Planning documents show an elaborate yurt enclosing banquettes at its perimeter and, in the center, seats orbiting a circular bar.

The documents also show a rustic redesign for the South Main Street entrance, one featuring stone veneers, branched faux-wood fencing, a wood-look front door, an entry overhang and a decorative entry surround. The peak of the yurt rises above the front elevation.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.