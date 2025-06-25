Palazzo nightlife hotspot Electra to close for ‘full transformation’

Electra Cocktail Club, a nightlife fixture at Palazzo, is temporarily closing for a complete transformation, according to The Venetian Las Vegas and operators 81/82 Group.

Electra Cocktail Club, a nightlife fixture at Palazzo, is temporarily closing for a complete transformation, according to The Venetian Las Vegas and operators 81/82 Group.

The bar and club will close Sunday for an interior refresh and “concept relaunch.”

Electra opened in 2018 with a luxurious interior designed by Simeone De Sion Feary and Gensler, featuring a 40-foot digital art wall that drew cocktail enthusiasts and curious locals seeking “a more refined but lively night out.” Since 81/82 entered the picture two years ago, the venue has hosted round-the-clock activations and events.

That’s the same group behind Juliet Cocktail Room, La Neta Cocina y Lounge and Más Por Favor.

So, what’s next? A new design, cocktail program and nightlife lineup, though few details were immediately released. Details, including the reopening date, will be released in the coming weeks.

“When we stepped in, we saw an opportunity to take that foundation and push it forward, to make it louder, bolder and more culturally connected. This next phase is all about reinventing the experience while keeping the spark that made Electra special to begin with,” said 81/82 Group CEO and founder Ryan Labbe in a statement to media Wednesday.

We can’t say for sure if that means the Unicorn Tears cocktail will become a thing of the past, but don’t worry, we saved the recipe.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.