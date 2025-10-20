One of world’s top bars popping up in downtown Las Vegas

The evening, at Nocturno in downtown Vegas, features cocktail sippers, cocktails, appetizers and stories of the myth behind the bar.

CDMX is popping up in DTLV.

Rayo, the pour-forward bar from Mexico City (Spanish acronym: CDMX), a spot ranked No. 5 among North America’s 50 best bars and No. 87 among the global top 100 for 2024 by World’s 50 Best, is shaking in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 11, taking over Nocturno, the moody First Street lounge that itself is a destination for mixological paths and byways.

Inspired by the legend of tequila

Nocturno has another CDMX connection beyond cocktail exploration. Its co-owner, chef DJ Flores of Milpa, a James Beard Award semifinalist, interned at Quintonil, a Mexico City restaurant with two Michelin stars, before opening Milpa, one of the top Mexican restaurants in Vegas.

The pop-up, which runs in 1½-hour sessions, is led by Audrey Hands and Daphne Rouco of Rayo, one meaning of which in Spanish is lightning bolt. As the mixologists discuss, Rayo draws inspiration from the Mexican legend in which a divine lightning storm struck fields of agave, consuming the plants but leaving behind cooked agave hearts that released a golden juice. Experiments with fermenting and distilling the nectar eventually led to the creation of tequila.

Tradition meets innovation

The mixologists will also discuss the Rayo approach: tradition taking up with innovation, Mexican and international spirits linking arms, housemade infusions and garnishes completing the craft. The menu features miniature sips mingling agave spirits and indigenous Mexican ingredients; three specialty cocktails showcasing flavor, texture and presentation; and small plates to complement the drinks.

The Rayo pop-up will take place at 1017 S. First St., Suite 180. Seatings will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Required reservations and prepaid $80 tickets: OpenTable.com. Visit rayococktailbar.com and nocturnovegas.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.