One of Las Vegas’ best drink deals comes with an education

Each monthly mixology workshop focuses on a particular spirit or theme and includes three drinks.

Drinking and learning rarely go together, but F the Bar is doing its best to change that — one mixology workshop at a time.

“All of our shop tenants are local makers and local creators,” Hannah Kelley, general manager of Fergusons Downtown, says of the former motel space at 1028 E. Fremont St. “Our bartenders also fall into that category of people who are really, really passionate about what they make and serve. The cocktail classes really felt like an extension of the Fergusons identity, just set inside of a bar.”

Each monthly workshop focuses on a particular spirit or theme and includes three drinks: a welcome cocktail, and two that participants make themselves. At a cost of $45.07 — $35 plus tax, fees and gratuity — that makes this one of the better drink deals in town, even before the educational aspects kick in.

“The goal for them was really to highlight some of the incredible drinks that we make and teach people techniques,” Kelley says of the classes, “get people to understand bartending as being a craft and make the bar-going experience more of an activity.”

January’s class centered around mocktails with a welcome Watermelon Wake-up and build-your-own Mint Condition and Rum Punchline. The next, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, will cover wine.

“They always focus on teaching you that these techniques are potentially easier than you think to accomplish in your home bar,” Kelley says.

“One of the techniques that you’ll get to learn (in February) is how to do a red wine float on a classic New York sour,” she explains. “It’s a really, really impressive trick. It’ll make your drink look beautiful. And it’s absolutely not as hard as people think it is.”

The classes are a good mix of regular attendees, couples having date nights and some solo guests, Kelley says.

“It’s not necessarily intended to be a class for meeting people and mingling, but if you come on your own, you’re still going to have a great experience.”

Just be sure to book your spot early on Eventbrite, as classes are capped at 35 participants and they do sell out.

Cocktail lovers can also book private experiences and custom classes with a minimum of eight people for the cost of attending a traditional workshop.

