New, inclusive billiards competition coming to Vegas

Ready for a new, inclusive billiards competition with no pool sharks, just friendly waters?

The Please Be Nice Billiards Tournament is coming to Vegas.

The two-day event will center on community and accessibility and is part of the 19th annual Sin City Classic, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ sporting event, which will draw more than 10,000 athletes to the Flamingo Las Vegas and various other venues and clubs across town from Jan. 15 to 18.

The Please Be Nice tournament will take place at Griff’s Bar & Billiards (3650 S. Decatur Blvd.) and will start with the “Jack & ‘Jill’ Scotch Doubles” on Jan. 16, in which a maximum of 32 teams of one man and one woman or nonbinary player or two women/nonbinary players will compete in a double-elimination format.

On Jan. 17, the Please Be Nice Classic singles 8-ball tournament takes place with a double-elimination format open exclusively to women and nonbinary competitors.

For more information, including registrations forms, visit sincityclassic.org.

Please Be Nice launched in Los Angeles in 2023 as a biweekly pool tournament created by players seeking a more welcoming environment than the traditional dive bar scene.

According to its Instagram page, the group is all about “fostering an encouraging environment for women + enbys to meet, shoot pool, & practice together.”

