‘It’s tiiiiime!’ Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar arrives in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The outdoor courtyard is seen at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Old machines are seen inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A table is seen decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Records are displayed with bows inside one of the rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Guests can write letters to Mariah using candy cane pens inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bartender Peter Picciano II heads to prepare the ball for a private party inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

The bottom of the dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Many types of lights and sparkly garland decorate the inside of The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A table is seen inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Christmas Trees are decorated with records for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto