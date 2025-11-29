‘It’s tiiiiime!’ Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar arrives in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Halloween candy usually hasn’t even been put away before Mariah Carey declares that the Christmas season has arrived. But the folks behind Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar were thoughtful enough to open Friday and let Thanksgiving have its moment.
“It’s tiiiiime!”
That wasn’t always the plan, says Derek Berry, president of experiences at Bucket Listers. His team just needed another week to finish Mariah-fying every nook and cranny of On the Record at Park MGM.
There’s a Mariah photo wall, Mariah ornaments, Mariah albums, a Mariah cutout for photo ops, and Mariah’s Christmas specials and music videos play on a loop behind the bar and on an installation of TV monitors.
That extra time also let them nail down the best way to make it snow outside.
“It came together fairly last minute,” Berry says of the immersive experience that’s been in the works for three and a half months.
Friday’s opening also coincided with the first of 10 concerts in the “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency at Dolby Live.
“Obviously, her being across the hallway from us is amazing and such a great opportunity,” Berry says.
Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar will be open daily through Dec. 23. Admission starts at $19.90 for 90 minutes and includes a welcome cocktail.
