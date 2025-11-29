‘It’s tiiiiime!’ Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar arrives in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The outdoor courtyard is seen at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park M ...
The outdoor courtyard is seen at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Old machines are seen inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up in ...
Old machines are seen inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A table is seen decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM ...
A table is seen decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM ...
The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM ...
The dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen ...
Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las V ...
Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up insi ...
Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. ...
The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las V ...
Pictures decorate The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On ...
A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Records are displayed with bows inside one of the rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up ...
Records are displayed with bows inside one of the rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On ...
A disco ball hangs inside one of the karaoke rooms at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Guests can write letters to Mariah using candy cane pens inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar po ...
Guests can write letters to Mariah using candy cane pens inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bartender Peter Picciano II heads to prepare the ball for a private party inside The Mariah Car ...
Bartender Peter Picciano II heads to prepare the ball for a private party inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up insi ...
Bartender Peter Picciano II makes a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
The bottom of the dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Recor ...
The bottom of the dj table is decorated for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen ...
Mariah’s Sleigh Ride, a signature drink at The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up, is seen inside On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. The drink is served with a candy cane rim. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Many types of lights and sparkly garland decorate the inside of The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar po ...
Many types of lights and sparkly garland decorate the inside of The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
A table is seen inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las ...
A table is seen inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Christmas Trees are decorated with records for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Re ...
Christmas Trees are decorated with records for The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the ...
Photo opportunities are set up for guests inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Deer decor is seen inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in L ...
Deer decor is seen inside The Mariah Carey Holiday Bar pop-up at On the Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto
Bars

‘It’s tiiiiime!’ Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bar arrives in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2025 - 4:00 pm
 
Updated November 28, 2025 - 4:04 pm

“It’s tiiiiime!”

The Halloween candy usually hasn’t even been put away before Mariah Carey declares that the Christmas season has arrived. But the folks behind Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar were thoughtful enough to open Friday and let Thanksgiving have its moment.

That wasn’t always the plan, says Derek Berry, president of experiences at Bucket Listers. His team just needed another week to finish Mariah-fying every nook and cranny of On the Record at Park MGM.

There’s a Mariah photo wall, Mariah ornaments, Mariah albums, a Mariah cutout for photo ops, and Mariah’s Christmas specials and music videos play on a loop behind the bar and on an installation of TV monitors.

That extra time also let them nail down the best way to make it snow outside.

“It came together fairly last minute,” Berry says of the immersive experience that’s been in the works for three and a half months.

Friday’s opening also coincided with the first of 10 concerts in the “Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas” residency at Dolby Live.

“Obviously, her being across the hallway from us is amazing and such a great opportunity,” Berry says.

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar will be open daily through Dec. 23. Admission starts at $19.90 for 90 minutes and includes a welcome cocktail.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Bars
frequently asked questions