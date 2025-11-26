Hudl Brewing in downtown Arts District to close next month

Hudl Brewing Company in downtown’s Arts District will close its doors by year-end.

According to a post on Instagram on Wednesday, the popular craft beer bar had been trying to expand with a kitchen, “but unfortunately, that never came to fruition.” That, paired with slow sales, has taken “a financial toll on the brewery.”

“This unfortunate event will prevent us from doing what we love, which is bringing delicious American craft beer to our local community,” a representative from the bar said in the post.

They thanked guests for five years of support.

The bar was recently featured in Neon’s guide to downtown beer bars. It was known for its tasty selection, including the Scorched Meadows Vegas Style IPA. With its spacious patio, it survived the pandemic when many other bars and restaurants didn’t.

Hudl’s final day of operations is Dec. 13.