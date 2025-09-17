Dark Sister conjures up a new bar experience in downtown Las Vegas

A new cocktail lounge with a mystical flair has opened its doors in downtown Las Vegas, bringing “witchy vibes, zodiac-inspired cocktails and unique, interactive weekly events” to the city’s Arts District.

Dark Sister, located at 1410 S. Main Street, introduces what it calls an “intimate alternative” to the high-energy clubs on the Strip. Inside, guests step into a candlelit lounge lined with velvet seating, twisting greenery and a bar top encased in dried flowers and tarot cards. A full suit of armor anchors the space, setting the tone for the venue’s “dark feminine aesthetic.”

The cocktail menu transforms drinks into potions, with recipes designed around the zodiac and seasonal offerings tied to solstices and equinoxes. Signature drinks include The Devil’s Dance, a “fiery” run drink served in a skull glass with chili “horns” for $16, and the Fireside Ritual, a S’mores Espresso Martini priced at $17.

Beyond cocktails, Dark Sister has built a calendar of interactive events. Weekly programming features Industry Mondays, with discounts for hospitality workers; Whiskey Wednesdays with Old Forester flights; and tarot readings on Thursdays and Saturdays.

In October, the lounge will host themed gatherings leading into Halloween, ncluding a Full Moon Ceremony on Oct. 6, a butterfly pinning workshop on Oct. 12, with hat decorating on Oct. 23, and a singles costume party on Oct. 30. The month culminates in a “Seven Deadly Sins” bash on Oct. 31, complete with a costume contest and $75 bar tab prize.

Dark Sister is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.

