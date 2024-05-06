Booze with a view: 9 rooftop bars to check out in Las Vegas

Here’s a round-up of rooftop bars where you can enjoy a drink and great views of Vegas’ glittering lights.

The only thing better than great cocktails is drinking them with a view of Las Vegas’ bright lights and grand resorts. Here’s a round-up of eight rooftop bars to explore around the Las Vegas Valley:

Rooftop bars on the Strip

108 Drinks

Who doesn’t love a happy hour 800 feet above the Strip?

Guests can get two-for-one Tower admission and two-for-one cocktails at 108 Drinks during the bar’s “Sky High Happy Hour.” The cocktail special also includes draft beer, bottled beer and wine by the glass, according to The Strat. The bar also serves frozen cocktails to help you stay cool while being closer to the sun.

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Happy Hour is Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. The bar is located inside the Tower at the Strat, 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South; thestrat.com/bars/108-drinks

Allē Lounge on 66

You’ll find this bar 66 floors above the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World.

This bar’s menu changes seasonally, but you’ll be able to find a wide selection of signature cocktails, wines, small plates and dessert options year-round. The dress code is elegant, so leave the baseball cap at home.

Hours are 5 p.m. to “late,” with live music beginning at 9 p.m. Find this bar at 3000 Las Vegas Boulevard South; rwlasvegas.com/dining/alle-lounge-on-66

Chéri Rooftop

Sip cocktails, mocktails, beer and wine at this bar, restaurant and weekend nightclub underneath Paris Hotel’s Eiffel Tower (lower in elevation than some others on this list, but still on a roof with incredible views). Most cocktails are about $19, or you can order the La Mule Magnifique for $56, with Stoli vodka, Gifford Rhubarb, Fever Tree ginger beer, Angostura bitters, fresh mint and lime juice to quench the thirst of three to seven(!) people. Located in Paris, 3655 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; cherirooftop.com

Ghostbar

Inside Palms Casino Resort (4321 W. Flamingo Rd.) you’ll find this icon of the rooftop scene. Ghostbar, on the 55th floor with breathtaking panoramic city views, reopened in 2022 after a five-year closure. You’ll get to this bar from an elevator near Scotch 80 on the casino floor. The attire is business casual (or club for the night owls), with a cigar-friendly terrace and live entertainment Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 10 p.m. The bar is open 9 p.m. to “close” on the same days; palms.com/dining/ghostbar

Foundation Room

A whopping 63 stories above the Las Vegas skyline, Foundation Room has been providing legendary views for nearly two decades. The sort-of steakhouse, lounge and club offers a full dinner menu, raw bar options, small plates, desserts, seasonal offerings, beer, wine and a killer classic cocktail menu. Try the espresso martini to keep you dancing all night.

The lounge is open 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Fridays through Sundays inside Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South; houseofblues.com/lasvegas

Ole Red

Black Shelton’s “kiss-my-country-ass” honky tonk bar is the newest addition to this list, having opened January 2024 at 3625 Las Vegas Boulevard South. The rooftop bar is a laid-back country hangout by day, and a high-class VIP lounge by night, with cocktail flights and regular live entertainment. Check this one out for an unparalleled view of the Fountains of Bellagio, and look up Table 777 for VIP access. The bar, restaurant and venue is open at 11 a.m. to “close” Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to close on Saturdays and Sundays; olered.com/lasvegas

Skyfall Lounge

This upscale bar on the 64th floor of the W offers cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine and spirits. If you’re feeling peckish, enjoy their menu of light bites. Facing north, the bar offers panoramic views that extend up the Las Vegas Strip.

The dress code is upscale casual. Hours are Monday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Take a sip inside W Las Vegas (formerly Delano), 3940 Mandalay Bay Road. wlasvegas.mgmresorts.com

Downtown Las Vegas rooftop bars

Commonwealth

Kitty-corner from the El Cortez is Commonwealth, a spot hoping to be a “neighborhood bar for locals and visitors alike.”

In addition to the rooftop bar and live DJs, the bar boasts a menu of craft cocktails, more than a dozen local and international beers, and just as many different tequila bottles available, with some prices that’ll make your eyes pop out of your head. With ornate lamp posts, exposed brick walls and rustic park benches, this bar feels like the kind of place “Peaky Blinders” Tommy Shelby would want to grab a drink.

The bar and club is open 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays at 525 Fremont St.; commonwealthlv.com

Legacy Club

Drink among legends (or, at least, portraits of them) at Circa’s rooftop bar, Legacy Club. The bar sits at Circa’s 60th floor and offers 360-degree views of downtown Las Vegas and the Strip.

Guests can enjoy cocktails on their patio or stay inside and gaze at the bar’s collection of 500 custom gold bars. This bar requires a dress code to enter, with swimwear, sandals, workout clothes and sports gear prohibited.

Reservation prices begin with a $25 minimum per person for inside seating and increase to a $2,000 minimum spend for a large fire pit reservation. Find this lounge on the top of Circa Resort and Casino, 8 Fremont St. Hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.