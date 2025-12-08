8 places to enjoy a smooth cigar in Las Vegas

Las Vegas will undoubtedly be the last place in America where smoking is still allowed. And as long as it is, visitors to our city will be able to relax with a fine cigar, in specific locations set aside for that very purpose.

Those locations are fewer and fewer all the time: Smoking is banned in restaurants and most other public places, aside from casino floors. And groups are constantly working to stub out those havens of tobacco, too.

So check out some of these cigar-friendly places while you still have the chance:

Eight Cigar Lounge: The closest thing Las Vegas has to a New York cigar club, Eight opened with great fanfare in 2022. It combines a smoking patio with an indoor lounge and full bar, lavishly decorated to display the perfect amount of decadence. Cigars are available in the walk-in humidor. It’s a perfect place to repose after a hearty meal next door at Brezza. At Resorts World

Cigarbox: This cigar lounge in an industrial area in the shadow of the Rio has a large cigar selection from a walk-in humidor. You can enjoy lounge chairs for leisure or bring the laptop for work at tables set up under large TV screens. A friendly staffer will help you find just the right cigar and keep your glasses full. 4046 Dean Martin Drive

Montecristo Cigar Bar: Nestled in behind Nobu off the casino floor at Caesars Palace, this is a great place for meeting in the front room (see and be seen) or the back one (clandestine conversation). There’s a full bar and a limited cigar selection from the humidor up front. An excellent place to unwind in general, or cap off a nice meal at one of Caesars’ many delicious restaurants. At Caesars Palace

La Casa: If you’ve ever wondered about the smoke-filled back room, this is the place! La Casa features a front lounge area with every comfortable chairs and tables overlooking the shopping center near Summerlin. There’s a private back room for meetings that’s seen more than a few political conversations. The law firms with offices in the center are frequent customers, but people have been known to drive across town for meetings here. Tivoli Village, 430 S. Rampart Blvd.

En Fuego: If Eight and La Casa are high-end, En Fuego is the everyman’s cigar lounge. The staff makes even a first-time visitor feel like a longtime customer, and the neighborhood locations attract regular-guy clientele. No alcohol or food is served, but the modest humidors are stocked with well-known brands. Chances are, you will know somebody when you visit. 3040 W. Sahara, Suite E-2; 790 Coronado Center Drive, No. 150

Davidoff of Geneva: You are literally Strip-side at this boutique cigar bar, looking out at Wynn Las Vegas, Encore and The Venetian and Palazzo. There’s a patio (with misters for the summer and heat lamps in winter) and limited inside seating, surrounding a robust, full bar. The humidor is small, but you can find something amid its surprisingly complete selection. This is a great place to escape the stress of shopping, or to digest a meal from the Capital Grille or Benihana. Fashion Show mall

Tap N Ash Social Club: One of the newer cigar lounges in town, this hole-in-the-wall is located a stone’s throw from the Culinary Union Local 226’s old headquarters, which offers plenty of free parking when the on-street spots fill up. It’s got a good humidor and plenty of space for cigars and conversations. The owners are welcoming and will make sure you have everything you need for an afternoon or evening of fun. 1606 S. Commerce St.

Chocolate City El Septimo Cigar Lounge: Not far from Tap N Ash, find this cigar bar built with safety and ventilation in mind, all set in a comfortable lounge serving Strip-quality cocktails and savory bites. The outdoor patio is spacious for groups, parties or to catch a game. 1511 S. Commerce St.