5 wine bars to sip and savor this summer in Las Vegas

There is a wine for just about every event and season: a full-bodied red to warm up in winter, a prosecco to celebrate graduation, or a crisp, effervescent white to cool off in the summer heat. Thankfully, in Las Vegas’ robust dining scene, a new wine bar seems to pop up nearly every six months.

While more than a dozen wine grapes can be grown locally, these bars offer a brawny selection of wines from France to Uruguay and everywhere in between. Some come with trendy natural and orange wine selections, while other bars can help you find an old favorite.

Grab a glass, beat the heat and cool off at one of these valley wine bars — we even have a few recommended wines for you:

Wineaux

In just over a year since Wineaux entered the scene at UnCommons, it has lived up to its own description as a market, bar and escape. At the helm of this hip and cozy paradise is James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain and master sommelier Nick Hetzel, providing menus for the seasoned “wineauxs” (a play on wino, of course), and those looking to find a new favorite high-end bite or glass of wine. For the truly adventurous, their wine tasting exploration includes 3 ounces of three white or rosé wines they’re excited about. Explore their curated wine market or take advantage of their concierge service to find a bottle or two for yourself, a friend or an event.

The bar is open from 2 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Recommended wines: 2023 Marino Abate Ariddu Grillo ($44/bottle), with citrus blossoms and peach nuances, hints of passionfruit and grapefruit, described as crisp and savory; the 2021 Nigl Zweigelt Rosé ($47/bottle), with vibrant red fruit character, including notes of strawberry and cherry with a light, crisp finish.

UnCommons, 6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110; wineauxlv.com

Azzurra Wine Bar

When Azzurra Cucina Italiana opened two years ago on Water Street, it took the dining scene by storm and raised the bar in downtown Henderson. It’s only natural that owner Windom Kimsey’s wine bar down the block did the same thing last summer. Both locations bookend his architecture firm and Public Works Coffee, where the wine bar is housed. Wines are available by the glass or by the bottle, along with light bites.

Azzurra Wine Bar is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. A happy hour is available every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Recommended wines: Albert Bichot Chablis Chardonnay ($38/bottle), described as crisp, clean and lean; Rose Gold Rose Cotes de Provence ($24/bottle), defined as an iconic and classic Provence style rosé; Diamonds in Space Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles ($20/bottle), a fan-favorite cab poured by the glass all summer.

314 S. Water St.; azzurracucina.com/azzurrawinebar

The Wine Garden

It’s all in the name at this newer downtown establishment, just steps from Main Street in the Arts District. When you enter, you’ll notice chic decor and a gorgeous floral tree sprouting from the center of the bar. “Wine” and “garden” play equal roles here. On the first Wednesday of every month, the bar hosts an event where you can sip wine and create a real flower crown ($100 per person, which includes supplies). Also on their slate of regular events is a Sunday tea party and monthly blind wine tasting. Wines by the glass range from $9 to over $50 for premium wines, with three-glass flights starting at $30. For four-legged friends, they even offer two “dog wines,” nutritious wine parody sips for pups.

The Wine Garden is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Recommended wines: Chandon Garden Spritz ($27/glass); 2018 Riesling Model Fliche Weinguster Trier ($18/glass); Veuve Clicquot Brut ($102/half bottle); and the Goose Ridge 2023 Revelation Rose ($10/glass).

1600 S. Commerce St.; thewinegardenlv.com

Garagiste

Last but certainly not least is this Arts District mainstay with a focus on small-production wines “from regions off the beaten path.” You have certainly seen this bar on Neon’s past lists. Owners Eric Prato and Mario Enriquez’s extensive menu changes frequently but is available daily on their website, listing the wine, grape, year and region, as well as other details such as if the wine is skin-contact or chilled. For newer wine drinkers, a knowledgeable staff can help narrow down a flavor profile that suits your taste. Wine flights start around $24, depending on what’s offered, with 30 rotating wines available by the glass and dozens more available by the bottle. During happy hour, try their featured wines on tap for a discount. Garagiste also offers beer and cider, as well as charcuterie plates served with toasted sourdough bread.

The bar is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with a weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Recommended wines: 2021 Genio y Figura Albarino ($56/bottle), a white “perfect for summer heat”; 2023 Gilbert Picq Chablis ($90/bottle), their staff favorite; popular this month is the 2023 Herve Souhaut ‘La Souteronne’ Gamay ($87/bottle); and the MV Sonntag Geschlossen ‘Schwimmbad’ Gruner ($57/bottle), unique to Garagiste.

197 E. California Ave., Suite 140; garagistelv.com

Crush Pad Wine Bar

Nestled in Spring Valley, Crush Pad has an ever-evolving menu of more than 30 wines, including the classics, along with orange and natural wines. Like the others on this list, the bar offers wine flights, but it goes a step further by offering wine tasting classes and “drink while you think” events for the curious. The bar has a casual atmosphere with experts — including owners Brian and Jessica Dynda — behind the bar, helping curious imbibers discover a new favorite from just about any region that produces wine.

7865 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 105; crushpadwinebar.com