3 Las Vegas Strip spots to get Beyoncé-inspired cocktails

This ain’t Texas, this is Las Vegas, and the Las Vegas Strip is welcoming Beyonce this month with open arms.

For fans (known as the BeyHive) hitting the Strip or coming into town for her two Cowboy Carter shows at Allegiant Stadium, a few bars are offering specialty Bey-related cocktails.

Take a sip of SirDavis American Whisky

Beyonce’s brand, the official spirit of the tour, is available around town this week. Premium ticket holders at Allegiant Stadium can try the Texas Buckiin’ cocktail at Champion’s Club, Capital One Club, and Club Ho Down.

You can also grab a glass at Chocolate City Cigar Lounge (1511 S. Commerce St.), Eight Cigar Lounge (Resorts World), Gatsby’s (Resorts World) and Aria Lobby Bar.

Foundation Room (Mandalay Bay)

For Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, Foundation Room will offer three cocktails inspired by Queen Bey. Each will be priced at $22 and will be available both nights inside the lounge.

Crazy in Love: A vibrant cocktail made with Cîroc Peach, Peach Monin, simple syrup, lemon juice, tea and garnished with a candy stir stick.

Texas Hold ’Em: Refreshing and complex, made with Tanqueray Gin, St. Germain, lemon juice, Blackberry Monin, and ginger beer.

Brown Eyes: A new take on a classic, made with Jack Daniel’s Honey, lemon juice, Demerara syrup, and Fever Tree soda.

Crush American Grill (MGM Grand)

For both nights, try their Denim & Diamonds cocktail, made with Spring44 Gin, prosecco, lemongrass, star anise, guava and fresh lemon juice, for $21.

Proper Bar (Proper Eats Food Hall, Aria)

Their specialty cocktails, The Hive and The Queen, will be available through Sunday, July 27.

The Hive is made with 50 Bleu vodka, triple sec, lemon juice, honey and a sugar-rimmed glass, while The Queen will be made with Botanist gin, elderflower liqueur, simple syrup, lemon juice, a touch of silver edible glitter and Champagne. Both drinks are $16 each.

Can’t get enough? Try this experience

On July 24, Seven:45 in the Arts District will present a “sound and spirit sensory experience,” in which whiskey expert and SirDavis blender Cameron George will guide guests through a narrative-led listening and tasting experience. The event is ticketed. Find more details on the bar’s Instagram.

