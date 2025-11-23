Winter entertainment calendar

Through Nov. 30
‘Disney’s Lion King’ Families can catch a Thanksgiving week performance of the six-time Tony-winning Broadway spectacular. thesmithcenter.com
Through Dec. 28
Enchant Christmas
A new “Night of the Nutcracker”-themed experience at Las Vegas Ballpark sends guests on a mission through its Christmas light maze to find and retrieve eight missing nutcrackers. It also features an ice skating trail, light sculptures and a new Snow Slide. enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas
Through Jan. 3
Holiday Cactus Garden Lights
Ethel M Chocolates’ family-friendly sparkling attraction features over a million lights and holiday decor for its 32nd season. ethelm.com
Through Jan. 4
Glittering Lights Take a drive along the 2.5-mile course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway decked out with more than 5 million LED lights. The attraction also offers a special Santa Tram ride for kids. glitteringlightslasvegas.com
Nov. 24-Jan. 4
Oasis Ice Rink Fontainebleau’s outdoor pool deck transforms into a winter-themed attraction offering seasonal bites and cocktails, immersive decor, holiday cabanas, rink-side movie screenings and more. fontainebleaulasvegas.com
Nov. 26
Vienna Boys Choir
One of the most famous choirs in the world presents its “Christmas in Vienna” concert of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, Christmas hymns and holiday carols. unlv.edu/pac
Nov. 28-Dec. 14
‘A Christmas Carol 1941’ UNLV’s Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents a jazz-infused version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. unlv.edu/pac
Nov. 28-Dec. 31
Magical Forest Visitors of all ages can enjoy Opportunity Village’s fundraiser and holiday theme park with rides, decorated trees, Santa visits, the Forest Express Passenger Train, the Holiday Shoppe, a beer garden and more. magicalforest.com
Dec. 1-3
UNLV’s Jazz Fall Festival A variety of jazz ensembles will perform during the three-night festival, which also includes the Joe Williams Scholarship Concert featuring Clint Holmes and other vocalists. unlv.edu/pac Dec. 4-5 WinterFest A drone show and tree lighting ceremony kick off Henderson’s seasonal celebration, with an electric light parade and entertainment highlighting night two. cityofhenderson.com
Dec. 4-13
National Finals Rodeo The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association championship event returns to the Thomas & Mack Center as it marks 40 years in Las Vegas. nfrexperience.com
Dec. 7
Lainey Wilson The Grammy winner and multiplatinum country music artist brings her “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” tour to T-Mobile Arena. t-mobilearena.com
Dec. 13-14
Las Vegas Men’s Chorus “Let Your Heart Be Light” at this musical experience featuring 100 singers and high-energy dancers bringing holiday joy along with Santa, Rudolph and kick-lining elves. lvmenschorus.org
Dec. 13-28
‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’ Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production features Balanchine’s choreography with state-of-the-art technology illuminating Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. thesmithcenter.com
Dec. 20-21
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ The Peanuts gang comes to life in this touring production of Charles Schulz’s holiday classic. orleans.boydgaming.com
Dec. 20
‘POPera Holiday’ Vegas City Opera brings seasonal sounds to Goodman Plaza in downtown Las Vegas for its free afternoon concert, “A Very POPera Holiday.” vegascityopera.org
Dec. 21
Menorah lighting
Jewish Nevada and Downtown Summerlin host a Hanukkah celebration featuring the lighting of a Menorah, along with entertainment, kids’ activities, and hot cocoa with light bites. summerlin.com
Dec. 21
‘Night in Vienna’ Las Vegas Sinfonietta presents a concert of holiday favorites with “A Night in Vienna” at the Clark County Library. lasvegassinfonietta.com
Dec. 26-Jan. 3
Backstreet Boys Following their sold-out “Into the Millennium” summer residency at Sphere, BSB return to perform their greatest hits alongside immersive visuals. thesphere.com/shows
Dec. 31 Jelly Roll The rapper and singer known for hits “Need a Favor,” “I Am Not Okay” and “Liar” closes out 2025 with a New Year’s Eve performance at The Cosmopolitan. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Jan. 8-11
‘Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance’ Beloved characters Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy become DJs and remix Disney tunes in this ice show including stories from “Frozen 2,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Wish” and “Moana.” unlvtickets.com ◆