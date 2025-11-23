From Broadway productions to holiday spectaculars to star-studded concerts, it’s all in rjmagazine’s winter entertainment calendar.

Through Nov. 30

‘Disney’s Lion King’ Families can catch a Thanksgiving week performance of the six-time Tony-winning Broadway spectacular. thesmithcenter.com

Through Dec. 28

Enchant Christmas

A new “Night of the Nutcracker”-themed experience at Las Vegas Ballpark sends guests on a mission through its Christmas light maze to find and retrieve eight missing nutcrackers. It also features an ice skating trail, light sculptures and a new Snow Slide. enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas

Through Jan. 3

Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

Ethel M Chocolates’ family-friendly sparkling attraction features over a million lights and holiday decor for its 32nd season. ethelm.com

Through Jan. 4

Glittering Lights Take a drive along the 2.5-mile course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway decked out with more than 5 million LED lights. The attraction also offers a special Santa Tram ride for kids. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Nov. 24-Jan. 4

Oasis Ice Rink Fontainebleau’s outdoor pool deck transforms into a winter-themed attraction offering seasonal bites and cocktails, immersive decor, holiday cabanas, rink-side movie screenings and more. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Nov. 26

Vienna Boys Choir

One of the most famous choirs in the world presents its “Christmas in Vienna” concert of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, Christmas hymns and holiday carols. unlv.edu/pac

Nov. 28-Dec. 14

‘A Christmas Carol 1941’ UNLV’s Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents a jazz-infused version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic. unlv.edu/pac

Nov. 28-Dec. 31

Magical Forest Visitors of all ages can enjoy Opportunity Village’s fundraiser and holiday theme park with rides, decorated trees, Santa visits, the Forest Express Passenger Train, the Holiday Shoppe, a beer garden and more. magicalforest.com

Dec. 1-3

UNLV’s Jazz Fall Festival A variety of jazz ensembles will perform during the three-night festival, which also includes the Joe Williams Scholarship Concert featuring Clint Holmes and other vocalists. unlv.edu/pac Dec. 4-5 WinterFest A drone show and tree lighting ceremony kick off Henderson’s seasonal celebration, with an electric light parade and entertainment highlighting night two. cityofhenderson.com

Dec. 4-13

National Finals Rodeo The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association championship event returns to the Thomas & Mack Center as it marks 40 years in Las Vegas. nfrexperience.com

Dec. 7

Lainey Wilson The Grammy winner and multiplatinum country music artist brings her “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” tour to T-Mobile Arena. t-mobilearena.com

Dec. 13-14

Las Vegas Men’s Chorus “Let Your Heart Be Light” at this musical experience featuring 100 singers and high-energy dancers bringing holiday joy along with Santa, Rudolph and kick-lining elves. lvmenschorus.org

Dec. 13-28

‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’ Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production features Balanchine’s choreography with state-of-the-art technology illuminating Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. thesmithcenter.com

Dec. 20-21

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ The Peanuts gang comes to life in this touring production of Charles Schulz’s holiday classic. orleans.boydgaming.com

Dec. 20

‘POPera Holiday’ Vegas City Opera brings seasonal sounds to Goodman Plaza in downtown Las Vegas for its free afternoon concert, “A Very POPera Holiday.” vegascityopera.org

Dec. 21

Menorah lighting

Jewish Nevada and Downtown Summerlin host a Hanukkah celebration featuring the lighting of a Menorah, along with entertainment, kids’ activities, and hot cocoa with light bites. summerlin.com

Dec. 21

‘Night in Vienna’ Las Vegas Sinfonietta presents a concert of holiday favorites with “A Night in Vienna” at the Clark County Library. lasvegassinfonietta.com

Dec. 26-Jan. 3

Backstreet Boys Following their sold-out “Into the Millennium” summer residency at Sphere, BSB return to perform their greatest hits alongside immersive visuals. thesphere.com/shows

Dec. 31 Jelly Roll The rapper and singer known for hits “Need a Favor,” “I Am Not Okay” and “Liar” closes out 2025 with a New Year’s Eve performance at The Cosmopolitan. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Jan. 8-11

‘Disney on Ice: Let’s Dance’ Beloved characters Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy become DJs and remix Disney tunes in this ice show including stories from “Frozen 2,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Wish” and “Moana.” unlvtickets.com ◆