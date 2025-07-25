What’s showing in Las Vegas art galleries this week?

While Las Vegas doesn’t yet have its own art museum, there are dozens of art galleries around the valley. This listing features local and visiting artists presenting their works in various media.

Centennial Hills Library

“Convergence: Traditional in the Digital Age,” featuring works by Eduardo Tavares, is on display through Oct. 12.

6711 N. Buffalo Drive; thelibrarydistrict.org

Charleston Heights Arts Center

“Celebrating Life!,” featuring entries in the annual juried fine art exhibition showcasing Southern Nevada artists 50 and older, is on display through Sept. 11.

800 S. Brush St.; artslasvegas.org

Clark County Library

“Scribble,” works in a variety of art mediums based in the methods of surreal automatism by Kirby M. Brownell, is on display through Sept. 21.

1401 E. Flamingo Road; thelibrarydistrict.org

Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center

“Nature Inspired,” an exhibit of weaving and other media by Clark County Wetlands volunteer Caryl Hepker, is on display through Sunday in The Nest.

7050 Wetlands Park Lane; ccwetlandspark.com

College of Southern Nevada, Henderson Campus

A traveling exhibition of acrylic paintings by Nevada-based artist and CSN Performing Arts Center box office supervisor Sherry Watkins is on display through Oct. 31 in the Student Union Art Gallery.

700 College Drive, Henderson; csn.edu/pac

College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas Campus

“Chip Off the Old Block,” featuring an exhibition of acrylic paintings by University of Alabama associate professor of art Bryce Speed, is on display through Sept. 13 in the Artspace Gallery.

“Jung Min: Black Threads,” an exhibition of drawings, mixed media and installation artwork by South Korea native and UNLV visiting assistant professor of art Jung Min, is on display through Sept. 20 in the Fine Arts Gallery.

“Prairie Princess/Desert Dandy,” a traveling exhibition of text-based paintings by Nevada-based artist and College of Southern Nevada adjunct faculty member Lauren Myers Reese, is on display through Oct. 31 in the Student Union Art Gallery.

3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas; csn.edu/pac

Debra March Center of Excellence Art Gallery

“Dimensions of Realism: Beyond the Extracurricular,” a two-person exhibition of paintings by CSN art and art history faculty member Lolita Develay and her former student Ann Fuhrin, is on display through Oct. 11 in the Art Gallery at the city of Henderson’s Debra March Center of Excellence.

2200 Via Inspirada, Henderson

East Las Vegas Library

“Everything starts with a pencil,” pencil drawings by Zoe Camper, is on display through Aug. 26.

2851 E. Bonanza Road; thelibrarydistrict.org

Enterprise Library

“Looking Through a Black Frame,” Abdi Alimorad’s exhibit featuring three-dimensional works viewed through two-dimensional frames, is on display through Sept. 7.

25 E. Shelbourne Ave.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Henderson City Hall

“Lens on Henderson: A Visual Retrospective of Historic Beginnings,” a photo exhibit featuring historical images of Henderson, is on display through Sept. 18.

240 S. Water St., Henderson; cityofhenderson.com

Las Vegas City Hall

“People of Color,” curated by Brent Holmes, features a survey of African diasporic artists throughout Nevada with the intention of demonstrating that Black life is American life. It’s on display through Aug. 7 in the Chamber Gallery, located on the second floor.

“The Neon Lake,” an installation by Bailey Anderson, is on display through August in the Windows on First along First Street.

495 S. Main St.; artslasvegas.org

Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

“Avi Kwa Ame: Between Presence and Protection,” an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Nevada artist Alina Lindquist, is on display through Aug. 27.

1017 S. First St., Unit 190; nevadahumanities.org

Park West Gallery

Oil painter Tara Banfield is featured in this month’s Artist in Residency Program presented by Park West Gallery and the First Friday Foundation. Banfield will be at the gallery discussing her craft and creating artwork 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sunday.

Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; parkwestvegas.com

Sahara West Library

“Greener Grasses,” an exhibit of paintings by Alexa Gilweit, is on display through Aug. 2 in The Studio.

“Desert Companion: Focus on Nevada Photo Showcase 2025,” featuring photographs selected from the 2025 Focus on Nevada Photo Contest, is on display through Aug. 10 in the East Gallery.

“Diversity in Clay,” a ceramics exhibit by the Nevada Clay Guild, is on display through Aug. 2 in the West Gallery.

9600 W. Sahara Ave.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Spring Valley Library

“The World Is in a Portal,” featuring artwork by Ken Kammal, is on display through Aug. 19.

4280 S. Jones Blvd.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Summerlin Library

“The Art of Traditional Illustration,” an exhibit of illustrations by Walt Sturrock, is on display through Sept. 16.

1771 Inner Circle Drive; thelibrarydistrict.org

West Charleston Library

“Amanda’s Garden,” featuring serene landscape paintings by Amanda Kettler, is on display through Sept. 2.

6301 W. Charleston Blvd; thelibrarydistrict.org

West Las Vegas Library

“In Cemento Veritas,” Mario Loprete’s exhibit featuring works of urban art incorporating concrete and paint, is on display through Sept. 23.

951 W. Lake Mead Blvd.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Whitney Library

“GRACE,” Michelle Patrick’s photography exhibit celebrating the lives of people of color, is on display through Oct. 5.

5175 E. Tropicana Ave.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Windmill Library

“Flatlays from the Office of Collecting & Design,” featuring photos by Jessica Oreck, is on display through Sunday.

“From Nothing to Something,” featuring paintings by David Leiserowitz examining the beauty in both chaos and order, opens Tuesday.

7060 W. Windmill Lane; thelibrarydistrict.org