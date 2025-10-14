What’s on display at Las Vegas art galleries this week

Here’s what’s on display at Las Vegas art galleries right now.

Note: This list is updated as of Oct. 14.

Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center

“In the Company of Animals,” the fourth annual juried show featuring works from 31 Southern Nevada artists, is on display through Nov. 1.

7050 Wetlands Park Lane; ccwetlandspark.com

CSN, Charleston campus

“All That You Ever Wanted/Todo Lo Que Siempre Quisistes,” a traveling exhibition of mixed-media artworks by Central American-born, Nevada-based artist and College of Southern Nevada adjunct faculty member Orlando Montenegro, is on display through Oct. 31 in the Student Union Art Gallery.

6375 W. Charleston Blvd.; csn.edu/pac

CSN, Henderson campus

“Flux1,” a traveling exhibition of acrylic paintings by Nevada-based artist and CSN Performing Arts Center box office supervisor Sherry Watkins, is on display through Oct. 31 in the Student Union Art Gallery.

700 College Drive, Henderson; csn.edu/pac

CSN, North Las Vegas campus

“Prairie Princess/Desert Dandy,” a traveling exhibition of text-based paintings by Nevada-based artist and CSN adjunct faculty member Lauren Myers Reese, is on display through Oct. 31 in the Student Union Art Gallery.

3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas; csn.edu/pac

East Las Vegas Library

“Living in a Memory,” featuring works by documentary and portrait photographer Rick R. Ledesma, and curated by Sydney Galindo, is on display through Tuesday.

“A Visual Tasting,” an exhibit of Marcella Capasso’s paintings representating her career as a food stylist, opens Thursday.

2851 E. Bonanza Road; thelibrarydistrict.org

Freyboy Art Salon

“Coming Home,” featuring 16 massive photographs from Isaac “Drift” Wright, is on display through Oct. 25.

4044 Dean Martin Drive; fas44.com

Henderson City Hall

“Henderson Creates,” featuring original artwork by city of Henderson team members, is on display through Dec. 18.

240 S. Water St., Henderson; cityofhenderson.com

Historic Fifth Street School

“The Afterparty,” featuring works by Deborah Newman and Kat Ryals, is on display through Jan. 23 in the Mayor’s Gallery. Hours by appointment.

401 S. Fourth St.; lasvegasnevada.gov

Las Vegas City Hall

“Fields,” an exhibition of sculptural works by Dave Rowe, on display through Dec. 18 in the Grand Gallery on the second floor.

495 S. Main St.; artslasvegas.org

Left of Center Art Gallery

“Furia con Suenos,” an exhibition by artist Haide Calle, is on display through Saturday.

2207 W. Gowan Road; leftofcenterart.org

Nevada Humanities Program Gallery

“At the Heart of Nevada: Basin and Range,” a multimedia exhibition celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Basin and Range National Monument, is on display through Nov. 19.

1017 S. First St., Unit 190; nevadahumanities.org

Park West Gallery

Painter, visual artist and musician Dray is featured in the Artist in Residency Program presented by Park West Gallery and the First Friday Foundation. Dray will be at the gallery discussing his craft and creating artwork 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 26 and Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; parkwestvegas.com

Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

A few of the exhibits currently on display in the museum featuring Rita Deanin Abbey’s work are “Arches National Monument Series,” “Taos Series,” “Texture Series,” “Murals,” “From Desert to Bible Vistas,” and “Porcelain Enamels Fired on Metal.”

5850 North Park St.; ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org/gallery

Sahara West Library

“Home Is a Place Rooted Inside My Throat,” an exhibit by the artist-run collective and gallery Scrambled Eggs, is on display through Oct. 25 in The Studio.

“Home Means Nevada,” a film photography exhibit by Sarah Robles and curated by Sydney Galindo, is on display through Nov. 2 in the East Gallery.

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 2025 Fall Show, featuring juried paintings created by members, is on display through Oct. 25 in the West Gallery.

9600 W. Sahara Ave.; thelibrarydistrict.org

Spring Valley Library

“Finding Beauty Where We Are,” a photo exhibit celebrating nature by Megan Oettinger Little, is on display through Sunday.

“Bik’eh Hozho: Walk in Beauty with Bah,” featuring drawings and acrylic paintings by local Diné (Navajo) artist Ahiddibah Tsinnie showing the enduring strength of Diné women, opens Tuesday.

4280 S. Jones Blvd.; thelibrarydistrict.org