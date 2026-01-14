Undead alert! The Spooky Awards get bloody in Vegas

Masks hang on a display wall during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annua ...
Masks hang on a display wall during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People peruse various masks at KBW Global Corp’s booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mask grins from its display during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cienna Butler and Megan Tingle pose for a portrait while walking in costumes during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A witch statue with glowing eyes stands at Morris Costumes’ booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three attendees dressed as witches watch the Spooky Awards during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neri Juarez and Esteban Esponda accept the Spooky Award for best adult costume on behalf of their company, Ghoulish Productions, during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Spooky Award sits on the table to be handed out during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A piece of decor with dozens of bloodshot eyeballs adorns a booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An overhead light illuminates statues from Morris Costumes during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clown statues sit at a booth in front of colorful lighting displays during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Witch hats sit on display at the Halloween Accessories booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A skeleton clings to a witch hat at the Halloween Accessories booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costumes hang on racks during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Pennywise costume stands amid clusters of licensed costumes at the Rubies booth during the Halloween and Costume Association’s Second Annual Halloween and Party Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at the World Market Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arts & Culture

Undead alert! The Spooky Awards get bloody in Vegas

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2026 - 1:53 pm
 

Halloween springs eternal on a January night in Vegas, where a woman on stage clutches a prized golden skull as a trio of witches watches on from the back row.

“Thank you, guys!” exclaims Tara Cortner, president and general manager of California’s Disguise costume design and manufacturing business, gripping a trophy earned for her company’s Ooogie Boogie get-up from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” fame. “It’s actually one of my favorite costumes.”

Clearly, Cortner wasn’t alone at the second annual Spooky Awards at The Expo at World Market Center on Tuesday evening, which honored the Halloween and costume industry’s most creative and innovative wares and décor, with Disguise scoring top honors for “Licensed Costume Winner” in addition to taking home two other trophies.

“Every award you’ll see tonight represents creativity, craftsmanship and a passion for Halloween,” noted host Jon Stein of Cinema Secrets Pro Cosmetics at the beginning of the show.

The ceremonies covered 10 categories, saluting the most unique costume (Rubies’ Adult Fisher Price Rock-a-Stack Inflatable), the best in masks (Ghoulish Productions’ Frankenstein Green) and decor (Ghoulish’s Scarecrow Yard Staff) and more.

The Spooky Awards are part of the Halloween & Party Expo, put on by the Halloween & Costume Association and Clarion Events.

Now, in year 37, the convention bills itself as “North America’s Ultimate Halloween Event,” with 120 exhibitors and 2,100 buyers this go ‘round.

The gathering, which concludes today, turned the Expo hall into an equally ghoulish and colorful labyrinth of party supplies and Halloween accessories of every gore-coated stripe, the wares here spanning Chucky the killer doll paper plates — perfect for celebrating any occasion! — Darth Vader lava lamps and the latest in rubber chicken technology courtesy of Rhode Island Novelty

Looming, seven-foot-tall A.I.-powered skeletons?

Check.

And let’s not overlook the large inflatable Thanksgiving turkey dressed in Cleveland Browns football gear — sadly, yet totally fitting — assorted Viking helmets, blood-spattered backpacks, life-size Ronald McDonald zombies, and, perhaps most obviously, novelty pizzas covered in eyeballs and severed fingers.

If it’s gross, gnarly and fun, chances are you can find it here.

“This event started as kind of like a grassroots association to help promote costume companies and have a place for retailers to come together and buy toys for Halloween or costumes for Halloween,” Cortner explains. “And over the years, it’s evolved.”

The convention doesn’t always take place in Vegas — in 2027, it’s being held in New Orleans — but it’s been a steady presence here over the years.

The awards are a newish addition, aimed at helping winners further hype their products.

Last night’s ceremonies culminated with the prized “Fang Favorite Winner,” voted on by fans and won by Jazwares’ Star Wars Adult Chewbacca, an impressively realistic-looking Wookie ensemble.

May the force be with us all…

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

