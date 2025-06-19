Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

exhibit

‘National Syndicate’

“National Syndicate,” the newest exhibit at the Mob Museum, uses rare artifacts and tales of New York’s Five Families to explore the rise of organized crime following Prohibition. The exhibit also touches on famous names from Lucky Luciano to Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson. It, like the rest of the museum, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 300 Stewart Ave. “National Syndicate” is included in museum admission, which starts at $19.95 with local ID; themobmuseum.org.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Solstice happy hour

On Friday, Holsteins Shakes & Buns, 1216 S. Main St., is marking the summer solstice with its standard happy hour at the bar from 3 to 6 p.m. and a second happy hour from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Happy hour features $5 drink specials, $6 fried pickles, $9 buffalo chicken nachos, $9 salmon poke tostada, and a $16 Happiest Meal consisting of choice of Caesar salad or cheeseburger, with fries and a drink.

Johnathan L. Wright

art

‘Perception’ and ‘Living Here’

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art on the UNLV campus reopens at 10 a.m. Friday with two new exhibitions: “Perception” and “Living Here,” which will remain on display through Dec. 20. “Perception,” according to the Barrick, “invites viewers to think about the relationship between their eyes and brains,” while “Living Here” explores how familiar touchstones permeate Asian diasporic movement through the “sensuous materiality of touch, taste, sight and sound.” Admission is free; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

Kristen DeSilva

music

Suicidal Tendencies

“How will I laugh tomorrow when I can’t even smile today?” Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir wondered in the title track to the band’s seminal third album, a classic blend of hardcore and metal that infused the crossover scene with new depths of emotional vulnerability. Nearly four decades later, he’s still searching for the answer. See Suicidal Tendencies at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets are $42; etix.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Afternoon tea

From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Lemon Tree Cafe & Market, 6111 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 150, is presenting its afternoon tea service featuring Harney & Sons teas, an assortment of tea sandwiches, miniature pastries, and housemade scones with proper clotted cream. The tea is based on owner Patrick Littlejohn’s time as general manager of food and beverage at New York’s Plaza Hotel, famed for its tea service. Cost: $34.95. Reservations: lemontreecafelv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

comedy

Ron White

Once hard-partying comedian Ron White may be sober now, but his alternately homespun and lacerating stand-up still packs the good old-fashioned burn of the glass of scotch he used to sip onstage. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets start at $89; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

music

‘An Intimate Evening With Terry Fator’

There’s a time and a place for puppets. This is not one of them. “In My Own Voice: An Intimate Evening With Terry Fator” will feature the longtime headliner singing show tunes, American standards and his original songs, backed by the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

music

Bayside

Expect an abundance of hooks and heartache when New Jersey emo pop punks Bayside celebrate 25 years together with a two-night stand in which they’ll focus on their first four albums during the first show and their next five albums during the second gig. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $37 each show; $65 for two-day pass; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Art of Brunch

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Paris Restaurant in Paris Las Vegas presents The Art of Brunch, a French-inspired painting class. The cost of $150 covers two hours of guided painting, all supplies, a mimosa to sip during painting for those at least 21 and a three-course brunch; tax and gratuity are additional. Reservations: eiffeltowerrestaurant.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

sports

Concacaf Gold Cup

In its brief history, Allegiant Stadium has become something of a home away from home for Mexico’s national soccer team. El Tri will be back in action against Costa Rica, and Saudi Arabia will face Trinidad and Tobago, in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $74.40; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence