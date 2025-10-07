Red Rock Canyon announces local painter as fall artist-in-residence

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has a new artist-in-residence for the fall: Taylor Pierce.

The announcement was made this week by Friends of Red Rock Canyon and the Bureau of Land Management. The program enables artists to connect with Red Rock, drawing inspiration from its landscapes, and to share their art with the community that visits the park.

Pierce moved to Las Vegas in 2019, inspired by the desert’s colors and textures. With a limited palette of acrylic paint on canvas, she creates expressive works that celebrate desert plants and views, the Red Rock announcement said. She’s a self-taught painter seeking to capture “the raw energy and unique qualities found within the desert,” her website states.

“My paintings are born from a deep curiosity and respect for the land. Spending time outdoors provides me with more than just inspiration; it gives me a feeling that I’m part of something bigger than myself. The act of painting becomes a conduit for this emotion, a way to translate the vibrant pulse of life that permeates every leaf and stone. My paintings, therefore, are not just representations of a place; they are portraits of its resilience, its spirit, and its enduring connection to all of us who call it home,” she further states.

Her residency will take place from Oct. 19 through 25, with a workshop on the final day, and culminate with an event on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the visitor center.

Registration for the workshop is now open to individuals 15 and older, regardless of skill level. As of publication, 11 spots remain.

