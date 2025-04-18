New piece of the Titanic surfaces at Las Vegas exhibit

The Titanic sank 113 years ago this month. Now, more than a century later, a piece recovered from the bottom of the ocean is on display in Las Vegas.

The Titanic sank 113 years ago this month. Now, more than a century later, a piece recovered from the bottom of the ocean is on display at TITANIC: the Artifact Exhibition Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

The newly conserved Kilroy stoking transmitter, an integral part of the ship’s engine, was recovered during the third RMS Titianic, Inc. (RMST) expedition in 1994, and is now on display for the public to see after an extensive conservation effort.

The machinery was located in the ship’s engine room, and sent signals to let the boiler room crews know when it was time to shovel in a new load of coal.

“The Kilroy Stalking Indicator system would have rung out harshly at relentless intervals to keep the stoker and trimmers on schedule,” said Tomasina Ray, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and Director of Collections.

It was a process designed to keep all 29 boilers and 159 furnaces on Titanic running efficiently on the voyage to New York — a destination that was never reached.

“This artifact is a direct connection to the human effort it took to keep Titanic moving,” said Ray. “It speaks not only to the Ship’s technological advancements, but also to the incredible physical labor of the hundreds of stokers and crew who powered her journey and gave those on board the best chance for rescue.”

TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with final admission at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicLasVegas.com.