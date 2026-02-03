Lunar New Year in Las Vegas: A guide to events and exhibits

From lion dances to festive decor, events and exhibits are celebrating the Lunar New Year around the Las Vegas Valley.

The Lunar New Year begins Feb. 17. Here is a guide to some events and exhibits around the Las Vegas Valley celebrating the Year of the Horse.

Aria presents a dragon and lion dance by Yau Kung Moon, which will be presented in a traditional Southern Shaolin Kung Fu system with a modern flair at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the resort’s main valet. aria

Bellagio celebrates the Year of the Horse with a themed exhibit in the Bellagio Conservatory featuring three gold horses, glowing firecrackers, coins, a money tree, playful pandas and more, through Feb. 28. bellagio.com

Chinatown Plaza, 4205 Spring Mountain Road, hosts a free celebration featuring performance and entertainment by the Lohan School of Shaolin, guest speakers, vendors and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 28. A VIP experience will be offered 7-9 p.m. For more information, visit lvchinatownplaza.com.

Chinese New Year in the Desert presents its annual Las Vegas Spring Festival on Feb. 21 with a parade 11 a.m.-noon at the Fremont East Entertainment District in downtown Las Vegas, and a festival featuring performances, vendors and more at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. Other events include a performance by Shin Lim on Feb. 19 and a CNY Family Feast on Feb. 20 at Palette Tea Lounge & Dim Sum. cnyinthedesert.com

Desert Breeze Spring Festival will feature performances, arts and crafts, community resources, games, workshops, vendors and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, free. clarkcountynv.gov/parks; 702-455-8334

Downtown Summerlin features its annual Lunar New Year Parade beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 along Park Centre Drive. The parade honors the Year of the Horse with performances, including fan dancers, stilt walkers, and an oversized dragon, presented in partnership with BEST Agency and Lohan School of Shaolin. summerlin.com

Fashion Show Mall presents the Lunar New Year Festival in the Great Hall, noon-5 p.m. Feb. 22, with a traditional lion dance procession, an interactive lantern-making station, a LUSH pop-up experience, a photo opportunity with the God of Good Fortune, performances from K-Star Training Academy, and more. Through March 3, the center will feature an immersive lantern display that comes to life every 30 minutes with traditional melodies. fslv.com

Forum Shops at Caesars features the lion dance and lion blessings starting at noon Feb. 17 at the Fountain of the Gods, followed by a special red envelope distribution. theforumshops.com

Glowfest, 2600 Paradise Road, is celebrating Lunar New Year through Feb. 22 with interactive lights, entertainment, children’s play areas, activities, and more, 5-10 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 11 and daily Feb. 12-22. Single-day passes start at $16 at glowfest.com. Ages 5 and younger are free. glowfest.com

Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian features photo opportunities at the Golden Dragon art installation and the Amore in Fiore floral installation. A red lantern display is also located near Smith & Wollensky through March 8. A lion blessing will be 3-4 p.m. Feb. 19, starting at St. Mark’s Square and continuing throughout the center. Free cultural performances will take place throughout Feb. 20-22 in St. Mark’s Square. grandcanalshoppes.com

‘The Great Race: The Story of the Chinese Zodiac,’ learn how each animal earned its place in the Chinese Zodiac, featuring traditional Chinese movement, music and martial arts at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, (followed by a sensory-inclusive performance at 1 p.m.) in Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., $15. thesmithcenter.com

‘Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse Exhibition,’ featuring works by a group of artists reflecting the horse’s enduring symbolism of strength, freedom, resilience and forward momentum, will be on display Feb. 17-April 24 in the Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Hours by appointment, call 702-229-3277. The opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 19. lasvegasnevada.gov/discover

The Resort at Summerlin features a traditional lion dance throughout the resort beginning at 9 p.m. Feb. 20. theresortatsummerlin.com

Resorts World features a traditional lion and dragon dance, a high pole performance, a lettuce blessing and a firecracker finale starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the District Plaza and continuing throughout the property following the performance. rwlasvegas.com

Sahara features a performance by the Lion Dance Group beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the entrance and traveling through the casino before ending at the High Limit Room. saharalasvegas.com

The Strat will feature a lion dance performed by Las Vegas Kung Fu Academy at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 on the casino floor. thestrat.com

Station Casinos properties will feature traditional lion dances and customary blessings, followed by a procession through the casino floor at the following locations: Palace Station starting at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the North Valet Entrance; starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the High Limit Table Games entrance at Green Valley Ranch Resort; starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill entrance at Red Rock Resort; and starting at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the porte-cochere at Durango. stationcasinos.com