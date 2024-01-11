Independently owned bookstores to explore in Las Vegas

Discover a world of options at these novel locations

There’s a distinct joy to leafing through a book that enthusiasts can’t quite feel by reading from a cellphone screen.

Whether you’re looking for a specific title or searching for something new, a bookstore can be a delightful way to pass an afternoon.

Luckily for Las Vegas Valley residents, there is an array of independent bookstores they can pay a visit. Here are 10 of them:

Copper Cat Books

Opened in late 2017, the bookstore is the passion project of Wendy and Anthony Marcisofsky.

“We wanted very hard to provide an opportunity for people to read that we weren’t seeing in other places,” Wendy Marcisofsky said.

She said their store has something for everyone of any age, including: children’s books, fiction, romance, history, theology, LGBTQ-friendly literature, and cookbooks.

And Copper Cat also offers an entire experience.

They have bubbles and toys to entertain the younger readers, for example, and book signings for their older counterparts, Marcisofsky said.

Newly published writers are welcomed with a red carpet, and the store has hosted pet adoption and book drives, she said.

“It’s fun,” Wendy Marcisofsky said. “We sing and dance, and do silly things sometimes.”

If a shopper can’t find a book in-store, there’s a good chance it can be found in an off-site warehouse that holds another 60,000 books, she said.

If they’re lucky, shoppers might even get meet the store’s “kitty,” Mickey.

“You’re not going to get rich off of it,” she said about living her dream. “But if you love everything about books, you’re going to enjoy it.”

The store — 1570 West Horizon Ridge Parkway, Suite 170 — is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

More information is available at coppercatbooks.com

Dragon Castle Books

This northwest valley bookstore, which opened in September 2014, is a space for readers to buy and trade used books.

Its owned by mother-son Carla Spillman and Dan Brown.

“It’s a dream of mine since I was a little kid, to own my own bookstore,” Spillman said.

The store specializes in science fiction and fantasy books, including comic books, role-playing guides, graphic novels and manga.

Still, the store still considers itself a general used bookstore with many other genres, Spillman said.

She said she loves owning a business with her son.

They’re their own bosses and meet new people to talk to, “like-minded people who enjoy books as much as we do,” she said.

The store — 3142 N. Rainbow Blvd. — is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

More information available at dragon-castle-books.square.site

Las Vegas Books

Co-owner Kelsey German said Las Vegas Books, which opened in November 2021, sells everything from classic novels to $2,000 “Lord of the Rings” sets. The store processes about 1,000 books a week from both closed bookstores and customers who sell and trade.

German said what sets the store apart from other used bookstores in the valley is its up-to-date catalog and request system that helps customers find the books they want.

The store — 4790 S. Eastern Ave. — opens daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Alternate Reality Comics

A life-long aficionado of comic books, Ralph Mathieu has owned Alternate Reality Comics for three decades.

“It’s a union of art and words that really is a different experience from movies and novels and computer screens,” he said.

Mathieu said his store is designed that “showcase” that any type of story can be told in the form of comics. Topics among the store’s offering include: super heroes, history, horror, sci-fi and LGBTQ.

“I have different genres like any other bookstore,” he said.

The comic book store — 5300 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130 — is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday.

More information available at alternaterealitycomics.net/newsite/

Avantpop Books

Avantpop Books opened in 2019. But co-owners Shwa and Sugar Laytart say they have been collecting books, music and art for decades.

Sugar said the store’s collection is “curated for the change and unique individuals looking for hard-to-find and out-of-this world items,” or, in other words, it’s a “subversive and counterculture haven.”

Shwa hosts the bookstore’s podcast, “Avantpop Bookstore Presents,” and shares short stories, music and interviews. The podcast is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Zencast.

Avantpop Books — 900 Liberace Ave., Suite D-102 — is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday and from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

To learn more, visit the store’s website at avantpopbooks.com.

Diamond Sutra Books

Located inside the Arts Factory, this bookstore specializes in selling rare books in both its physical store and online through eBay.

“Diamond Sutra Books welcomes the unwanted books you no longer need,” the bookstore said in a TikTok post. “By selling us these pre-owned items, you help us sell them at a discounted, affordable rate to people who couldn’t afford them otherwise.”

In addition to its assortment of rare books that date back to the 1600s, the store sells cassette tapes, CDs, vinyl and other nostalgic collectibles, co-owner Aaron Montijo said.

The store is at 107 E. Charleston Boulevard, Suite 105.

The Writer’s Block

The Writer’s Block has been slinging books in the Las Vegas Valley for a decade and moved to its current location at The Lucy at 519 S. Sixth Street, Suite 100, in 2019.

Inside, you’ll find a small coffee shop, toys, stationery, thousands of books and an artificial bird sanctuary.

The store offers project-based workshops for younger readers taught by bookstore staff and volunteers. They cover poetry, printmaking, podcasting and more, according to the store’s website.

The bookstore opens daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available at thewritersblock.org.

The Analog Dope

The Analog Dope is a Black-and-LGBTQ+- owned bookstore that opened in the Arts District in 2022.

It offers “lovingly curated collection of books and vinyl records (that) celebrate diverse perspectives and cultivates an environment where underrepresented and marginalized voices are at the center and amplified,” said owners Rachelle and Charlie Luster.

The shop also hosts music listening sessions, book clubs and other special events to create a space for individuals to “connect, share, and celebrate the richness of literature and music.”

“The Analog Dope Store is not just a retail space; it’s a cultural hub that fosters a sense of community,” according to the business.

The store is at 205 E. Colorado Ave. Online shopping is available at theanalogdopestore.com.

Bauman Rare Books

Tucked away among the luxury brands and restaurants in the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo is a collection of rare, limited edition, first edition and signed books.

Experienced book experts on site help guide collectors through the store’s expansive collection, which also includes music books, photography and rare children’s books.

Founders Natalie and David Bauman opened the Las Vegas location in 2008, which includes a 2,300 square-foot gallery with a private library and space for special exhibits and events, according to the business’ website.

The store opens daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit baumanrarebooks.com to learn more.

Psychic Eye

Founded by Mary Kara and Robert Leysen in Sherman Oaks, California, in 1985, Psychic Eye specializes in books on New Age spirituality and metaphysics.

There are two locations in the valley: 9550 S. Eastern Ave. and 6848 W. Charleston Blvd.

Visitors can find books on divination, herbology, astrology and magick in Psychic Eye’s collection, or shop for crystals, candles and tarot cards to connect with the supernatural.

Consultants are also available at every store in the valley for psychic readings in person or over the phone, starting at $25 for a 15-minute reading in person.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.