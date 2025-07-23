Help decorate the Nevada-themed US Capitol Christmas tree at First Friday

The theme for August’s First Friday is “create.” While the monthly downtown Las Vegas art festival is full of original creations, the theme sprouts from a different idea: Christmas.

This year, the federal government announced the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree would come from Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest for the first time, adorned with ornaments representing the Silver State under the theme “Starry Skies to Neon Lights — Spirit of the Silver State.”

With the theme established in February, the race is on to have 10,000 ornaments created by Nevadans. Interpretations of the theme can range from uniquely Nevada to how Nevadans enjoy public lands, as well as wild plants, animals and geology of Nevada, iconic landscapes and Smokey Bear.

First Friday will participate in August to help create those ornaments, with Smokey Bear himself in attendance, as well as a community partner providing tote bags to design.

The featured artist this month will be Tara Banfield, a self-taught contemporary painter. “My art is my journal that expresses every moment that shapes my life and is the colorful essence of the Black woman,” she said.

Attendees can enjoy food, drinks and entertainment along with gallery exhibits.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday of every month, is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Boulder Avenue, near the Arts Factory, as well as on Main Street from Charleston Boulevard to Coolidge Avenue.

