Clark County poet laureate sees magic in her art form, Las Vegas

Ashley Vargas — Clark County’s current poet laureate and spoken word performer — hopes to change the perception of Las Vegas. “What’s happening is we’re in the midst of our own artistic renaissance in Southern Nevada,” says the 38-year-old artist, wife and mother, who also goes by “Ms. AyeVee.”

She has been published in the Red Rock Review literary journal, The Clark: Poetry From Clark Country, Nevada anthology and many other publications. She’s has also represented Vegas in the International World Poetry Slam. Vargas is the founding director of a Las Vegas-based poetry organization called Beyond the Neon focusing on poetry events and community outreach.

RJ magazine: Is Las Vegas really a poetry town?

Ashley Vargas: Yes. I have been boots-on-the-ground with poetry for many years here. Vegas deserves to be a literary destination. We have an open mic culture to rival any of the major cities, including New York, Chicago or L.A. I’ve done open mic nights here for poetry on dry lake beds that have also included rappers, singers, storytellers, hula-hoopers and fire-breathers. But that’s the magic of Vegas, too.

How does one become Clark County’s poet laureate?

It was a process. You submit samples of your writing and résumé and must explain your history in the Las Vegas community. Then you have to write a detailed proposal of your platform. The top five are invited to a panel interview with seven community leaders who will choose after we talk about our qualifications and perform our poetry. If chosen, you are the cultural ambassador of the poetic art form.

When did you start writing poetry?

In second grade, I was introduced to poetry and something just clicked. So, I was that kid who wrote in her journal daily including poetry. I was secretly writing poetry. After college at UNLV, where I studied performance theater, I went to an open mic night to share my work.

You’ve called poetry your safe haven.

Everything moves so fast in the world today. We live in a hustling, bustling city. It’s about the next move, the next job and how will I pay the rent. Poetry is the opposite. It’s talking about feelings, which I didn’t do a lot of as a child. My family didn’t believe in therapy. My journals and poetry were that therapy. My poetry was later met with so much love and acceptance. My stories mattered. It translated into: I matter.

How long did it take you to become a full-time artist?

The thing to understand about any artistry is it’s about multiple streams of income. I write poetry, host and teach. I have an event-planning background. Organizing and teaching can be the primary breadwinner. I also run my own poetry organization and collaborate with various entities. You can make art a viable income, but it can still be an uphill battle.

What’s next?

I’m hosting open mic nights and teach poetry workshops. This summer I’ll work with the library district to teach poetry all over Nevada.

What makes poetry magical?

Poetry is the front line of social change. It’s empowering and healing. It forms connections. When you’re talking about poetry, you invite people into worlds of honesty and authenticity. Readers can dive in and figure out how they feel. You can find yourself in those spaces between the words.