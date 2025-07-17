"Dog Island," a new art installation, is seen at Mountain Crest Park in July 2025. (C ...
"Dog Island," a new art installation, is seen at Mountain Crest Park in July 2025. (Clark County)
A music box is seen outside the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center. (Clark County)
A plaque in Mountain Crest Park lists popular dog names in Clark County, including Luna, Charlie and Rocky. (Clark County)
Arts & Culture

Clark County kicks off public art initiative with ‘Dog Island’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2025 - 8:39 am
 

Clark County is embarking on a yearlong initiative to bring interactive public art to local communities … emphasis on “bark” for the first installation.

“Dog Island,” designed by LeMonde Studio, is on display at Mountain Crest Park (4701 N. Durango Drive). The whimsical piece is a giant, human-powered fire hydrant. Cranking the handle doesn’t release water, though. It instead plays a snippet of Baha Men’s 2000 hit “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Another music box in front of the Mountain Crest Neighborhood Services Center is wrapped with designs by two artists from Queens. Another piece is a display listing the most popular dog names in Clark County, including Luna, Charlie and Rocky.

The initiative kicks off Thursday at the park, with more art pieces to come to a neighborhood near you.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.

