Cirque du Soleil extends summer of deals with $50 tickets

The discount is the latest example of savings designed to counteract a five-month decline in visitor numbers.

Another day, another deal.

Amid overall economic uncertainty and a decline in visitor numbers that’s stretched into its fifth straight month, Las Vegas resorts have been offering special incentives this summer. Free parking, waived resort fees and enhanced loyalty perks are just some of the enticements.

Some hotels are even looking to the locals market with discounted staycations.

On Tuesday, Cirque du Soleil threw its colorful hats into the ring with a special promotional rate. For the next two weeks, tickets to each of its five local productions will start at $50.

The Cirque Summer Sale includes a limited number of seats to “Kà,” “Mad Apple,” “Michael Jackson One,” “Mystère” and “O.” The promotion runs through July 14, but it includes tickets for all future performances.

For more information, see cirquedusoleil.com/usa/las-vegas/deals.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.