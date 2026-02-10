Broadway heavyweights return to Smith Center, plus a ‘special presentation’

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” and “The Phantom of the Opera” will open the 2026-27 Broadway Las Vegas Series.

There’s something about “Mary.”

Seven shows, including heavyweights “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” make up the 2026-27 season of The Smith Center’s Broadway Las Vegas Series. But there’s an eighth production that’s generating plenty of buzz.

“I’ve gotten more calls related to ‘Oh, Mary!’ than any other show,” says Myron Martin, The Smith Center’s president and CEO.

Historically inaccurate and proud of it, the farce from playwright Cole Escola imagines Mary Todd Lincoln (a role that won Escola a Tony Award for best lead actor) in the weeks leading up to her husband’s assassination as she yearns for a life as a cabaret performer.

“It is a smash hit on Broadway. Full stop,” says Martin, who’s seen the dark comedy three times and plans to see it more. “But the reality is, and I’m happy to say it on the record, it’s not for everyone.”

“Oh, Mary!” is being marketed as a “special presentation,” outside the Broadway Las Vegas Series subscription, so season ticket holders don’t just turn up during its Oct. 6-11 run unaware of its content. Making it a separate ticket also opens up more seats for those theater fans who’ve been clamoring to see the 80-minute, one-act production. Subscribers will still get first shot at buying tickets, though.

“Get ready,” Martin says, “because you’ve probably never laughed so hard in the theater. It’s that good.”

Here’s a look at the 2026-27 Broadway Las Vegas Series:

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” (Sept. 15-20): The current season brought “The Lion King” to town, and Martin would happily book a Disney musical every year if he could. Composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice and book writer Linda Woolverton, members of the original artistic team, reunited to create this new touring version.

“The Phantom of the Opera” (Oct. 21-Nov. 1): “It’s definitely different than the one we had last time,” Martin says of the show that played Reynolds Hall in 2017. “This is the one that Cameron Mackintosh himself put his stamp on. And they went back to the original design and based it all on Hal Prince’s original direction. This one I’m really looking forward to bringing.”

“Elf the Musical” (Nov. 24-29): Another new touring version, this one is based on the 2024 Broadway production and fills the Smith Center’s family-friendly Thanksgiving spot recently held by “The Lion King” (2025), “Shrek the Musical” (2024) and “Annie” (2022).

“The Outsiders” (Jan. 19-24, 2027): The show, based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel about rival gangs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, won the Tony for best musical in 2024. “It’s so perfectly executed,” Martin says. “The story’s so good. And the music is great. That’s going to be a night that people talk about.”

“Buena Vista Social Club” (March 2-7): The 1997 album and 1999 documentary come to life on stage in this musical. “Great dance. Great Afro-Cuban music,” Martin says. “So that’s (also) going to be one that people talk about at the end of the season.”

“Boop! The Musical” (May 11-16): Betty Boop leaves her black-and-white world for a full-color adventure in this show from director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, who choreographed “Hairspray” at Luxor, created “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood and launched the first tour of “Kinky Boots” at The Smith Center.

“Maybe Happy Ending” (June 8-13): The reigning Tony winner for best musical follows two abandoned helper robots who develop a closeness in a futuristic South Korea. After “Oh, Mary!,” Martin says it’s the show he’s been asked about the most.

Season subscription renewals will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You can register your interest in a season subscription at TheSmithCenter.com/Broadway.

