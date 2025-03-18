Bellagio unveils spring display ‘The Birds and the B’s’ — PHOTOS

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have been transformed in time for spring with its "The Birds and the B's" display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman, birds and butterflies within the “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cassandra the caterpillar at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation. (MGM Resorts International)
A view of chicks in eggs and flying birds from inside the beehive in "The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 18-foot-tall Mother Earth statue in the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation. (MGM Resorts International)
A sparkling hummingbird sips nectar in the "The Birds and the B’s”spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation is on display through May 17, 2025. (MGM Resorts International)
Visitors walk amongst a woman, birds and butterflies within the "The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation is on display through May 17, 2025. (MGM Resorts International)
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation is on display through May 17, 2025. The wisteria trees contain 35,000 purple wisteria flowers. (MGM Resorts International)
Bees made of roses fly about a hive as part of the "The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation is on display through May 17, 2025. (MGM Resorts International)
Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation is on display through May 17, 2025. (MGM Resorts International)
A landscape made of flowers in the "The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The 18-foot-tall beehive at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation. (MGM Resorts International)
Fabergé-style eggs at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens’ “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation. (MGM Resorts International)
Visitors enjoy the “The Birds and the B’s” spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arts & Culture

Bellagio unveils spring display ‘The Birds and the B’s’ — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2025 - 2:53 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2025 - 6:16 pm

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have been transformed in time for spring with its “The Birds and the B’s” display.

The installation, on display through May 17, takes guests into a “pastel wonderland, embodying transformation with stunning botanical masterpieces, wildlife-inspired elements and whimsical scenes that captivate the senses,” MGM Resorts International said in a news release.

The company said the display’s name is a “playful nod” to nature and pollination, while the “B’s” pay homage to the Bellagio’s iconic “B” that can be seen throughout the installation.

“The spring display was created to honor nature’s beauty and the sense of renewal that comes this time of year,” designer Ed Libby said in the release. “We invite guests to immerse themselves in a world where Bellagio’s signature glamour intertwines with the whimsy and romance of spring. From the charm of the birds and the bees to the glowing allure of a walk-through beehive, each element of the exhibit celebrates the enchanting transformation that makes this season so extraordinary.”

The display features an 18-foot-tall statue of Mother Earth, an 18-foot-tall walk-through beehive crafted from birch tree bark, Fabergé-style eggs, wisteria trees containing 35,000 purple wisteria flowers and 18,000 potted plants and flowers filling the 14,000-square-foot garden, according to MGM.

The display was assembled in six days, with 100 team members working 24 hours a day, MGM said.

For more information about the garden’s show dates and photos of past installations, visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/conservatory-botanical-garden.html

