Welcome to the all-new neon go guide

It’s now easier than ever to find fun things to do in Vegas.

The event calendar at neon.lvrj.com just got a major glow-up. Now called the “neon go guide,” we’ve added more than 1,000 events spanning a broad range of categories.

Created as an all-access pass to all the fun things to do in Vegas, users can easily search by date, category, location or price range — including a wide array of options that cost nothing at all. Other popular categories include family-friendly, arts and culture, special dining events, sports, outdoors, and of course, the biggest shows and headliners on The Las Vegas Strip.

Anyone can list an event by clicking the “Add Your Event” button and uploading the necessary details.

The go guide is an essential go-to for navigating the city’s dizzying array of entertainment options. We hope you love it, and if you have more ideas for ways we can make it even better, send us a note at neon@reviewjournal.com.