Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Here are neon’s top picks of what to do the week of Friday, Nov. 28, through Thursday, Dec. 4:

Las Vegas World Kite Festival

International teams will perform as part of the 2025 Las Vegas World Kite Festival. The two-day event promises live music, games, workshops, a marketplace and a 100-meter-long illuminated dragon kite. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Desert Breeze Event Center. Admission starts at $5; lasvegasworldkitefestival.org.

Small Business Saturday

Support local this Saturday with events to celebrate small businesses across the valley: Market in the Alley will feature local artisans and vintage clothes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street and Imperial Avenue in the Arts District; not far on East Fremont Street, find Fergusons with local shops, hot cocoa, live music and a tree lighting at 5 p.m.; up the street, find another SBS event at Container Park (with Santa from noon to 4 p.m.); and Henderson hosts Shop Small Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Water Street Plaza with gifts, handmade goods, live music and activities for kids (including an early Santa visit).

Jonas Brothers

Yeah, they’re all grown up now, but the Jonas Brothers remain adept at unleashing the inner teen in us all, turning back time to those junior high and high school years soundtracked by doe-eyed pop anthems that have matured into pop anthems with way more facial hair. See Nick, Kevin and Joe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $47; axs.com.

La Barbecue pop-up

Thursday through Dec. 14, La Barbecue of Austin, Texas, is popping up at The Tavern in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in celebration of the National Finals Rodeo. Chef Ali Clem of the Michelin-starred la Barbecue will offer a menu showcasing the Texas Trinity — smoked brisket, ribs and sausage — along with seasonal dishes and creative sides. Reservations/details: fontainebleaulasvegas.com, then scroll down to Discover What’s New.

Oasis Ice Rink

The Oasis Ice Rink is open for the season at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ third-floor pool deck, but the real excitement is yet to come. Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys will participate in the grand opening at 5 p.m. Saturday, and Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will be there for the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Monday. Admission is free, and skating fees start at $30. Oasis Ice Rink is open from 5 to 11 p.m. daily through Jan. 4.

Downtown Hoedown

Our boots were made for walking to the Fremont Street Experience, which will undoubtedly become one big echo chamber of yee-haws! when the Downtown Hoedown festivities help kick off rodeo week with a night of free concerts spread across three stages. Catch performances by Midland, Corey Kent, Mackenzie Carpenter, Josh Ross and more starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free; vegasexperience.com.

Santa’s Saloon

On Wednesdays through Sundays from Dec. 3 to 28, the Palms is presenting its Santa’s Saloon pop-up on the casino floor near Scotch 80 Prime. The pop-up — part Western saloon, part adult holiday party — features swinging saloon doors, a giant reindeer skull, a cowboy dive area with whiskey bottle lights, a frozen Rockies lodge with icy lighting effects and artificial snow drifts, photo opportunities, branded cocktails, holiday bites and live entertainment. Santa’s Saloon opens at 5 p.m.

WinterFest

WinterFest is returning to Henderson with two nights of holiday fun. The annual tree lighting will be accompanied by music from the Henderson Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and the Coronado High School choir, along with a drone show, food vendors and a holiday marketplace. It’s scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Water Street Plaza. The annual Electric Light Parade follows at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Admission is free.

Holiday Nog

Ellis Island’s Holiday Nog returns for its 23rd year. The nog is based on a recipe from Frank Ellis Sr., the late grandfather of Gary Ellis, owner of the property. This year, the nog squad produced 6,000 bottles made with 24,120 eggs, 290 gallons of spirits and a few secret ingredients. Purchase the nog at Ellis Island or any Village Pub location for $10 a glass or $34.99 a bottle.

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes

It’s time for a punk rock Christmas with Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, who are celebrating the season with Yuletide classics delivered at breakneck speed. The well-traveled supergroup’s present lineup includes current and former members of bands such as Rocket from the Crypt, the Ramones, The Damned and more. They’ll deliver their high-velocity takes on standards by everyone from Judy Garland to Bob Denver. See them at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $59; ticketmaster.com.