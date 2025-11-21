The ultimate guide to holiday events in the Las Vegas Valley

From holiday concerts to light shows, headliners to family-friendly fun, there is no shortage of festive performances and special events this holiday season

From holiday concerts to light shows, headliners to family-friendly fun, there is no shortage of festive performances and special events in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season.

This list will be updated.

Headliners

Barry Manilow: ‘A Very Barry Christmas’

8 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 6, 11 and 13 in the Westgate International Theater at Westgate, tickets start at $82.39. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 1 p.m. Dec. 21 in the Showroom at The Orleans, tickets start at $28.95. orleans.boydgaming.com

Engelbert Humperdinck: ‘A Winter World of Love’

8 p.m. Nov. 28-29 in the Showroom at The Orleans, tickets start at $84.95. orleans.boydgaming.com; ticketmaster.com

Leona Lewis: ‘A Starry Night’

8 p.m. on select dates through Jan. 3 at Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $85. voltairelv.com

Lindsey Stirling

8 p.m. Dec. 10, 12-13 in the Theatre at The Venetian, tickets start at $82.30. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000

‘Mariah Carey’s Christmas in Las Vegas’

8 p.m. Nov. 28-29, Dec. 2-3, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 12-13 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

95.5 The Bull Santa Jam Acoustic Concert

7 p.m. Dec. 7 in The Pearl at the Palms, tickets start at $34.26. Featuring Brett Young, Dasha, Vincent Mason, Preston Cooper and Greylan James. To benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. axs.com

A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair and Vincent Ingala

8 p.m. Dec. 20 in the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Other shows

‘All Motown — Merry Motown’

8 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, tickets start at $49.95. Featuring the Duchesses of Motown. allmotown.com

‘A Drag Queen Christmas’

7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, tickets start $63.50. ticketmaster.com

‘Magic Mike Live: Holiday Remix’

From Nov. 25-Jan. 3 on select days and times in the Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas, tickets start at $65. No one younger than 18. magicmikelivelasvegas.com

‘Tournament of Kings: ’Twas the Knight’

6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays Nov. 26-Dec. 25 at Excalibur, tickets start at $63.44 ($10 off for Nevada residents). excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

Attractions

‘All Aboard the Holiday Bells and Whistles’

On display through Jan. 3, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens holiday exhibit is a train-inspired journey that takes visitors into a winter wonderland with festive decor and more. bellagio.com

Candy Cane House

To benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada, Victor Cardenas and Joey Cardona showcase their private residence for the holiday themed walk-through event at 366 S. Milan St. in Henderson from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5-7, Dec. 12-14 and Dec. 19-21. Admission is free; donations are encouraged. link2hope.org

Downtown Summerlin’s Holiday Parade and Rock Rink

Through Dec. 20, the holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays along Park Centre Drive. The Rock Rink is on the Lawn and runs through Jan. 19. Hours vary. Skate rentals start at $18. Las Vegas Ice Theater perform on Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21. The Jupiter Express Train offers rides for $5. Santa Claus’ Chalet is located in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages are available. On Dec. 21, Jewish Nevada will host a Hanukkah celebration featuring a menorah lighting, children’s activities, entertainment and more, 4-6 p.m. summerlin.com

Electric City Light Show

To benefit Hope for the City, the drive-thru holiday light experience is offered 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 4 at 1001 New Beginnings Drive, Henderson, tickets start at $39. hopeforthecity.org/lightshow

Enchant Christmas

The “Night of the Nutcracker” themed experience features a Christmas light maze, an ice-skating trail, light sculptures, Snow Slide and more, through Dec. 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, tickets start at $35. Hours and dates vary. enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas

Ethel M Chocolates’ Holiday Cactus Garden Lights

The sparkling attraction features over a million lights and holiday decor 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 3 (closed Dec. 25; 5-8 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31). Photos with Santa will be available through Dec. 23, movies nights will be offered Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson, $3; ages 2 and younger and 65 and older are free (half of all proceeds will benefit HELP of Southern Nevada and Three Square food bank). ethelm.com

Glittering Lights

The drive-thru holiday attraction is celebrating its 25th season with more than 6 million LED lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Opens at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 4 at 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Vehicles are $39. A season pass with fast pass access is $129. The Santa Tram operates on select nights through Dec. 23, $25-$30. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Glowfest

Featuring interactive light realms, entertainment, holiday programming, and a rotating lineup of food vendors, chef pop-ups and food trucks, starting at 4 p.m. daily Dec. 20 through Jan. 4 and open Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 22 (also open Jan. 19 and Feb. 16-20) at 2600 Paradise Road, single-day passes start at $35.28. glowfest.com

Magical Forest

The Opportunity Village fundraiser celebrates its 33rd season with Santa visits, the Forest Express train, the Holiday Shoppe, a beer garden on select nights and more, at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. The attraction opens at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28-30, Dec. 4-7, Dec. 11-24 and Dec. 26-31. Tickets start at $25. Ages 3 and younger are free. magicalforest.com

Mystic Falls Park

The free attractions features a nine-minute laser show with classic holiday songs, animated teddy bears and more than 26,000 lights on display Nov. 27 through Jan. 1 at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway. The attraction’s light show runs hourly from 4 to 10 p.m. Visits with Santa are 11 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 29-Dec. 21. samstownlv.com

Oasis Ice Rink

Fontainebleau’s outdoor pool deck transforms into a winter-themed attraction offering ice skating, seasonal bites and cocktails, activations, movie screenings, special events and more, 5-11 p.m. Nov. 24-Jan. 4 (2 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 20-30). Skate rentals are $30 Mondays through Thursdays and $35 Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 24-25. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Snow in the Square

Through Dec. 23, Town Square’s annual snow show set to holiday music will be presented at 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. To register for a photo with Santa, visit townsquaresanta.com; walk-ups only on Dec. 23-24. Paws and Claws pet photos will be available on Wednesdays through Dec. 17; reservations required. tslv.com/events

Underwater Santa

Families can meet Santa and his helpers at the Silverton Aquarium from Nov. 28-Dec. 21 at noon-1 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 3-4 p.m. Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. silvertoncasino.com

Concerts

CSN Choral Concert

The holiday concert will feature performances by CSN’s Chamber Chorale, CSN’s Jazz Singers, voice classes and guest performers from the Doral Academy Choirs at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the Nicholas J. Horn Theatre at CSN’s North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., $5-$8. csn.edu/pac.

Jazz Arts Community Ensemble

Presented by the Las Vegas Jazz Society, the big band project ensemble featuring members ages 16 to 90 will perform holiday favorites at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive, $15. clarkcountynv.gov

‘Let Your Heart Be Light’

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus presents this musical experience featuring 100 singers and high-energy dancers at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, tickets start at $30.75. lvmenschorus.org

‘A Night in Vienna’

The Las Vegas Sinfonietta presents a night of holiday classics at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road, $40. lasvegassinfonietta.com

‘A Symphonic Holiday’

Vegas City Opera teams up with the Las Vegas Sinfonietta for a holiday concert experience at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., and 3 p.m. Dec. 13 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, free. vegascityopera.org

‘A Very POPera Holiday’

Vegas City Opera’s concert features modern and classic holiday hits noon-2 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza in the Las Vegas Civic Center, 525 S. Main St., free. vegascityopera.org

Vienna Boys Choir

The choir will celebrate the holidays season at 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, $27.75-$71.75. unlv.edu/pac

Events

Cowboy Christmas & Classic Car Show

Featuring a holiday classic car show, arts and crafts, holiday vendors, entertainment, activities and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road, free; to register, visit eventbrite.com or lasvegasnevada.gov/discover. Unwrapped toys will be accepted for donation to local charities.

‘A December to Remember: Celebrating Culture & Community’

The Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum will offer holiday programming, including cultural exhibits, performances, and interactive workshops, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 28-Jan. 9 (closed Christmas; opens at 11 a.m. New Year’s Day) at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, $7-$14. lvhnm.org

‘Heritage Holidays’

The Clark County Museum’s free event features Santa, carolers, a craft tent, free hot cocoa and the decorated historical homes of Heritage Street 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12-13 at 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson, free. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Holiday Trains — Santa Train and North Pole Express

The Santa Train runs Saturday and Sundays Nov. 29-Dec. 21 from Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City. Tickets are $12 for the 40-minute ride at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The 90-minute North Pole Express runs at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 29-Dec. 21, tickets are $30-$35. boulderrailroadmuseum.org

Holidays at Fashion Show mall

The Great Hall features the “Road Trip: North Pole” installation Nov. 25-Dec. 29 and photos with Santa Nov. 28-Dec. 24. Reservations are available at fslv.com.

Horse-and-carriage rides

Tivoli Village offers horse-and-carriage rides this holiday season 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Dec. 4 to Dec. 20. tivolivillagelv.com

Las Vegas Great Santa Run

To benefit Opportunity Village, the 5K or 1-mile walk begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 6 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., registration starts at $57.50. Pre-race activities start at 8 a.m. lvsantarun.com

Reindeer Dash 5K & 1 Mile Walk

All ages and fitness levels are welcome to dash from Cornerstone Park to the Pittman Wash Trail in cheerful costumes or ugly holiday sweaters at 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, $35-$40 registration through Dec. 13 ($40-$45 day of). cityofhenderson.com; active.com

WinterFest

The city of Henderson’s two-day holiday festival features a tree lighting, drone show, music and more, 5-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water St., with night two featuring the Electric Light Parade 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 along Water Street, free. cityofhenderson.com

Pop-ups

Bad Elf Pop-Up Bar

The Shady Grove Lounge at Silverton is decorated with oversized ornaments, lights, elves suspended from the ceiling, a fireplace, holiday-themed cocktails, including Blitzen, Rum Rum Rudolph and more, open Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. No cover. silvertoncasino.com

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar

Featuring Mariah-inspired holiday decor, interactive photo moments, food items and themed cocktails at On the Record at Park MGM from Nov. 28-Dec. 23. Tickets start at $19.90, includes 90-minute experience and a welcome cocktail (late night events on Fridays and Saturdays start at $27.25 per person and include a welcome cocktail. Multiple time slots available daily starting at 4 p.m. weekdays and noon weekends. bucketlisters.com

Miracle on Spring Mountain

The Sand Dollar Lounge’s holiday pop-up features imaginative cocktails, entertainment, over-the-top decor and more, 3 p.m.-4 a.m. daily through Dec. 31. No reservations are required; first come, first served. miracleonspringmountain.com

Miracle on Easy St.

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge located in Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria offers festive holiday cocktails and entertainment 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays Dec. 15-31; reservations are encouraged. easysvegas.com

Santa’s Saloon at the Palms

Located on the casino floor near Scotch 80 Prime, the Western saloon and adult holiday party features over-the-top décor, signature cocktails, performances, food and more, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays (including Christmas Eve and Christmas) Dec. 3-28; no cover; for ages 21 and older. palms.com

’Tis the Season at The Chandelier

Located on Level 1.5 at The Cosmopolitan, this holiday pop-up offers holiday cocktails, performances and activations Nov. 28-Dec. 31, including “In Good Company: A Toast to the Toastmaster” spotlighting mixologists 6-10 p.m. Mondays, and DJs, live music and more, 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Theater

‘A Christmas Carol 1941’

UNLV’s Nevada Conservatory Theatre presents a jazz infused version of Charles Dickens’ timeless holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28; 2 and 7:30 p.m Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13; 2 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Tickets start at $31.75 (pay-what-you-can preview night is Nov. 28). unlv.edu/pac

‘A Tuna Christmas’

Las Vegas Little Theatre presents this holiday adventure surrounding the annual yard display contest in the fictional small town of Tuna, Texas from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 3920 Schiff Drive, $20-$37. lvlt.org; 702-362-7996

‘The Blanche DeBris Emergency Xmas Broadcast’

Presented by Majestic Repertory Theatre, Blanche DeBris attempts to save a low-power radio station from a scheming developer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Mondays (and 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 20) at 1217 S. Main St., $39.95. majesticrepertory.com

‘George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker’

The Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production will be presented at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Dec. 20, Dec. 23, Dec. 26-27; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-19; 2 p.m. Dec. 21, Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, tickets start at $41.35. thesmithcenter.com