Six alien-themed attractions to visit in Southern Nevada

The Outpost 51 Alien Museum in Boulder City may be Southern Nevada’s newest alien-themed attraction, but it’s far from the only one. Here’s a look at six more:

Extraterrestrial Highway marker

Where state Route 318 splits off from state Route 375

In 1996, the state rechristened Nevada Route 375, which runs from Hiko to Warm Springs, as the Extraterrestrial Highway because of its proximity to Area 51. The heavily stickered road sign was removed by the Nevada Department of Transportation in 2019. The current sign is still a popular photo destination, but it’s much higher, meaning visitors can only cover the signposts instead.

Little A’Le’Inn

9631 Old Mill St., Rachel

This small diner and gift shop, the site of 2019’s ill-fated Alienstock festival, is one of the biggest attractions along the Extraterrestrial Highway. Visitors can partake of the “World Famous Alien Burger” and pose for photos with an alien statue, a flying saucer and a time capsule dedicated in 1996 by cast members of “Independence Day,” which filmed nearby.

Alien Research Center

100 Extraterrestrial Highway, Hiko

Despite the metallic building resembling a military barracks, the only research going on inside this alien center may be tracking which souvenirs of the “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and “X-Files” variety are most likely to sell. The 2½-acre parking lot is a favorite spot for stargazing.

E.T. Fresh Jerky

Intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and state Route 375

Not to be confused with Alien Fresh Jerky in Baker, California, the store offers a variety of alien-themed souvenirs and plenty of jerky, none of which is actually made from fresh E.T.s. A long mural on the outside depicting little green men as space cowboys has become a popular photo-op.

The Black Mailbox

Between mile markers 29 and 30 along state Route 375, at Mailbox Road

When UFO hysteria began luring visitors to the area in the 1990s, believers somehow connected rancher Steve Medlin’s mailbox to Area 51. When Medlin grew tired of visitors rifling through his mail or stuffing the box with letters to aliens, he added a second mailbox. No two photos of The Black Mailbox are the same, as alien hunters cover it with stickers and graffiti after depositing their extraterrestrial tributes. The mailbox has been stolen and replaced numerous times, so it may not be there when you are.

Area 51 Alien Center

5388 U.S. Highway 95, Amargosa Valley

It opened as a gas station in 1945 and didn’t become the Area 51 Alien Center until 2017. The site is still primarily a gas station and convenience store, but there’s plenty of alien-themed merchandise to buy. Look for it next to the Alien Cathouse and its “Cosmic Kittens.”