On Jan. 24, Bang Out — a late-night clown acrobat party for local performers — will bang again at The Venetian. (Spiegelworld)
Attractions

See Spiegelworld’s late-night clown acrobat show for free

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 11:33 am
 

Sometimes even professional clowns need to let their orange hair down and clown around a little.

Hence, the debut of the Bang Out at Spiegelworld’s Atomic Saloon at The Venetian in October, a late-night clown acrobat party for local performers to cut loose after their shows and maybe try out a new act or two.

On Jan. 24, Bang Out will bang again — and you can see it for free by being among the first 300 guests to RSVP by Jan. 5.

Highlights of the inaugural event included a surprise appearance by Sharon the tap-dancing horse and a Taco Bell-based performance art piece.

How could this “carnival meets roadhouse and denim meets latex” spectacle possibly top that in its second go-round?

Here’s your chance to find out.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.

