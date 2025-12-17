See Spiegelworld’s late-night clown acrobat show for free

Clown around at the return of Bang Out at Spiegelworld’s Atomic Saloon on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sometimes even professional clowns need to let their orange hair down and clown around a little.

Hence, the debut of the Bang Out at Spiegelworld’s Atomic Saloon at The Venetian in October, a late-night clown acrobat party for local performers to cut loose after their shows and maybe try out a new act or two.

On Jan. 24, Bang Out will bang again — and you can see it for free by being among the first 300 guests to RSVP by Jan. 5.

Highlights of the inaugural event included a surprise appearance by Sharon the tap-dancing horse and a Taco Bell-based performance art piece.

How could this “carnival meets roadhouse and denim meets latex” spectacle possibly top that in its second go-round?

Here’s your chance to find out.

