Play Playground attraction on Las Vegas Strip expands with new game

Play Playground, a ticketed playground attraction for adults and teens at Luxor, has expanded its games with “Duck Duck Boom!”

The game is the first expansion of the 15,000-square-foot game experience and bar.

“Duck Duck Boom!” is designed for up to eight players per round, according to the experience, challenging participants to stay on their feet until one player is left standing, “combining the intensity of a bull ride with the excitement of a game show.”

Play Playground features 20 games, interactive puzzles and physical challenges with a “no-screens-required ethos.”

CEO and co-founder Jennifer Worthington emphasized this, saying they are expanding their footprint to meet the demand of analog experiences, noting the new addition is “as fun to play as it is to watch.”

The new game is available for $12 alone, or with their full $69 VIP pass. Play Playground is located on the Atrium Level of Luxor, open Sundays through Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays through midnight.

