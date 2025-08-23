Play Playground's new game, "Duck Duck Boom!" (Mike Kirschbaum/Play Playground)
Play Playground's new game, "Duck Duck Boom!" (Mike Kirschbaum/Play Playground)
Attractions

Play Playground attraction on Las Vegas Strip expands with new game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Play Playground, a ticketed playground attraction for adults and teens at Luxor, has expanded its games with “Duck Duck Boom!”

The game is the first expansion of the 15,000-square-foot game experience and bar.

“Duck Duck Boom!” is designed for up to eight players per round, according to the experience, challenging participants to stay on their feet until one player is left standing, “combining the intensity of a bull ride with the excitement of a game show.”

Play Playground features 20 games, interactive puzzles and physical challenges with a “no-screens-required ethos.”

CEO and co-founder Jennifer Worthington emphasized this, saying they are expanding their footprint to meet the demand of analog experiences, noting the new addition is “as fun to play as it is to watch.”

The new game is available for $12 alone, or with their full $69 VIP pass. Play Playground is located on the Atrium Level of Luxor, open Sundays through Thursdays, noon to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays through midnight.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Attractions
frequently asked questions