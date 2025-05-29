New dayclubs, new DJs, new deals: Your guide to pool season in Vegas

Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ma ...
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ma ...
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ma ...
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Partiers dance to Steve Aoki’s set at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, i ...
Partiers dance to Steve Aoki’s set at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ma ...
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki sprays champagne into a crowd at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, ...
DJ Steve Aoki sprays champagne into a crowd at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Ma ...
Partiers take to the pool at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DJ Steve Aoki performs a set at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. ...
DJ Steve Aoki performs a set at the Palm Tree Beach Club Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lots of umbrellas and comfortable seating at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on F ...
Lots of umbrellas and comfortable seating at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Lots of umbrellas and comfortable seating at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on F ...
Lots of umbrellas and comfortable seating at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
View from one of the many cabanas at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, M ...
View from one of the many cabanas at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Pineapple Mirage drink with Bacardi tropical, pandan, coconut, lime and red Bull yellow editi ...
A Pineapple Mirage drink with Bacardi tropical, pandan, coconut, lime and red Bull yellow edition available to order at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The staff ready for an expected first day crowd at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Gran ...
The staff ready for an expected first day crowd at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The new Palm Tree Beach Club open today at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. ...
The new Palm Tree Beach Club open today at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
La Côte, Fontainebleau's poolside French-Mediterranean restaurant that had been available only ...
La Côte, Fontainebleau's poolside French-Mediterranean restaurant that had been available only to hotel guests, will open to the public April 10. (DREX Agency/Mark Mediana, Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
Lounges are ready for use outside each cabana at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand ...
Lounges are ready for use outside each cabana at the new Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand on Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Mo Perez enjoys a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2 ...
Mo Perez enjoys a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Club goers enjoy burgers from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2 ...
Club goers enjoy burgers from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Club goers sit out by the pool at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las ...
Club goers sit out by the pool at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Wahlberg bartends at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. ...
Mark Wahlberg bartends at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Wahlburgers burger is brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, i ...
A Wahlburgers burger is brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Wahlburgers burger is brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, i ...
A Wahlburgers burger is brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wahlburgers sliders and fries are brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 2 ...
Wahlburgers sliders and fries are brought out at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mark Wahlberg eats a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29 ...
Mark Wahlberg eats a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A dancer dances on the DJ booth at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in La ...
A dancer dances on the DJ booth at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wahlburgers milkshakes sit out on a table at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2 ...
Wahlburgers milkshakes sit out on a table at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slides and fries from Wahlburgers are laid out on a table at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Satur ...
Slides and fries from Wahlburgers are laid out on a table at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chrystal Caltairone enjoys a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, ...
Chrystal Caltairone enjoys a burger from Wahlburgers at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Club goers celebrate a birthday at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in La ...
Club goers celebrate a birthday at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Flamingo reopened its Go Pool last week after a $20 million overhaul. (Michael Rudin/Caesar ...
The Flamingo reopened its Go Pool last week after a $20 million overhaul. (Michael Rudin/Caesars Entertainment)
While admission and the use of poolside lounge chairs are free, Go Pool guests who rent cabanas ...
While admission and the use of poolside lounge chairs are free, Go Pool guests who rent cabanas or the couches and daybeds on the new wet deck will have exclusive access to the three elevated pools. (Caesars Entertainment)
The Flamingo recently reopened its Go Pool after rebuilding the nearly 1.5-acre complex from th ...
The Flamingo recently reopened its Go Pool after rebuilding the nearly 1.5-acre complex from the ground up. (Mike Greer/Caesars Entertainment)
A Flamingo Fizz cocktail at the Go Pool. (Caesars Entertainment)
A Flamingo Fizz cocktail at the Go Pool. (Caesars Entertainment)
Attractions

New dayclubs, new DJs, new deals: Your guide to pool season in Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2025 - 6:05 am
 
Updated May 29, 2025 - 11:55 am

If you want an idea of what to expect from the two newest pools/dayclubs on the Strip, look no further than Palm Springs.

Jason Strauss, co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality, described the atmosphere at Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand as “Palm Springs meets country club.”

Go Pool at the Flamingo reopened last week following a $20 million overhaul. “Midcentury retro deco is what we’re calling it,” Flamingo general manager Dan Walsh said of the vibe. “Think Palm Springs retro meets modern Las Vegas.”

Elsewhere this summer, some hotel pools have new DJs, some have new parties, and one has added a Wahlburgers for those of you who aren’t afraid to scarf down carbs while wearing a swimsuit.

Inside Palm Tree Beach Club

“Wet Republic had an epic run and was pivotal and instrumental in creating this whole daylife/dayclub type culture,” Strauss said.

Tao Group, which manages the club space, and MGM Resorts International could have kept printing money with Wet Republic for years. But it opened in 2008, and Tao Group and MGM were looking at ways to “elevate and sort of reposition” the space, Strauss said. After all, anyone who celebrated turning 21 during that first summer of Wet Republic has long since aged out of its targeted demographic.

Tao execs met up with Norwegian DJ-producer Kygo and his manager, Myles Shear, founders of the upstart Palm Tree Crew, in February 2024 at their music festival in Aspen, Colorado. They witnessed how the live events side of the multipronged company operated and knew the same vibe that worked in the snow could thrive in the desert.

That’s where the new Palm Tree Beach Club was born.

The pool and the club’s footprint remain the same, but Strauss touted “a lot of new technology and better layout and more greenery and a better look and feel.”

The new DJ booth has three large 4K LED screens and a L’Acoustic sound system. It’s been lowered and brought into the crowd with room for more tables and daybeds surrounding it.

“Now it’s a full 360 (degree) immersive experience with the DJ booth and the performers we’re going to have,” Strauss said.

As for those performers, first and foremost, there’s Kygo, who headlined the pool’s opening weekend on May 3 and again over Memorial Day weekend as part of his first Las Vegas dayclub residency.

The rest of the summer’s lineup includes Alesso, Steve Aoki, Claptone, Martin Garrix, Chris Lake, Tiësto and Zedd.

The menu also has been elevated. Ralph Scamardella, Tao Group Hospitality’s chief culinary officer, has added spicy yellowtail wonton tacos, mini lobster rolls, carnitas pizzas and sushi hand rolls.

Despite the renovations, the dayclub’s energy isn’t about to change, Strauss said.

“People come to Vegas for the high energy. They can go to a chill pool in any secondary city. … They come to Vegas for the ‘Wow.’ They wanna see the pyrotechnics, the giant water cannons, the brand-new LED screens with the best technology and content.”

Flamingo’s Go Pool rebuilt from scratch

Caesars Entertainment spent the winter rebuilding Go Pool, which opened the summer before Wet Republic, from the ground up.

“We started drawing this out and said, ‘If we get rid of this and get rid of that and get rid of that and knock that down and move that,’ ” Walsh says, “ ‘we could have three new private pools with cabanas surrounding them … to create a very exclusive, really cool VIP experience that’s unlike anything else on the Las Vegas Strip.’ ”

By starting over from scratch, the Flamingo was able to reclaim storage spaces and areas that housed hot tubs that had been closed for years. Management also ditched the large stage that hadn’t been used since the days when the pool hosted concerts.

After all of that, the amount of water stayed about the same, but the overall space grew by 30 percent to 40 percent.

The nearly 1.5-acre complex features five pools, with a covered, 30-seat swim-up bar in the main one. The new DJ booth sits atop a 50-foot-wide waterfall that adjoins the grotto pool. While admission and the use of poolside lounge chairs are free, guests who rent cabanas or the couches and daybeds on the new wet deck will have exclusive access to the three elevated pools.

Not everything at Go Pool is brand new, however. Of the 200 trees that surround the area, 90 were saved from the original Go Pool and replanted.

What’s new at other pools?

Mark Wahlberg has expanded his Las Vegas empire by opening a Wahlburgers at Resorts World’s Ayu Dayclub. Not everything made the transition from a traditional location, though. (We’re looking at you, housemade chili with Wahl Sauce.) Instead, the menu focuses on pool-friendly fare, including burgers, sliders, fries and tots. Ayu Dayclub also added performers Alison Wonderland, Nelly, Noizu, Regard and Sickick.

Palms Pool is offering free cabanas Mondays through Thursdays for locals 21 and older with ID.

The program was available on a limited basis last year, but it’s back for the full season.

Palms Pool also has a series of new weekly events, including Swimdustry Mondays with free Heineken for the first 100 locals, Tiki Tuesdays with $35 pitchers of tropical cocktails, Wet Wednesdays with $35 pitchers of margaritas and Ladies First Fridays with a $59 unlimited beverage package for ladies.

La Côte, Fontainebleau’s poolside French-Mediterranean restaurant, had been available only to hotel guests. This year, visitors can partake in its à la carte and three-course prix-fixe lunch menus.

Planet Hollywood is letting guests stay closer to The Scene Pool Deck than ever before.

The new Ultra Hip Patio rooms and Ultra Hip Cabana rooms come with a small lounge area, umbrellas for shade and direct access to the pool deck.

Encore Beach Club has added Deadmau5, It’s Murph, Odd Mob, Odesza, Sofi Tukker, Subtronics and Dustin Lynch to its roster of performers. G-Eazy and Jungle are among the new performers at Encore Beach Club at Night.

And The Swimmin’ Hole at the Silverton is open to locals 21 and older this season. Full-day passes, valid from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, cost $25. Half-day passes, valid after 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, are $15.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Attractions