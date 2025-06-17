Netflix House to help bring streamer to life in Las Vegas

Netflix is taking its relationship with Las Vegas to the next level.

After bringing “Stranger Things”: The Official Store to the Showcase mall for a limited run in 2023 and opening Netflix Bites at the MGM Grand in February for a yearlong residency, the streaming giant is putting down more permanent roots on the Strip with Netflix House.

“This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you’ve been watching and loving for years,” Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Netflix House Las Vegas, announced Tuesday during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is scheduled to open in 2027 in BLVD, the three-level retail complex that’s debuting in stages across from the Waldorf Astoria. It will be the third Netflix House, following previously announced versions in Philadelphia and Dallas that are scheduled to open this year.

Few details of the local Netflix House have been shared, but the first two are described as bringing “first-of-their-kind, immersive story-driven experiences” to the spaces, each of which spans more than 100,000 square feet.

The Philadelphia version will include a “Wednesday”-themed carnival, a “One Piece” quest, virtual reality games, nine holes of mini golf and the Tudum Theater, which will host screenings, trivia nights and other events. In Dallas, visitors will be able to explore the Creel House from “Stranger Things,” experience “Squid Game” trials and take part in other physical challenges and retro-style games.

Netflix Bites has been so popular in Las Vegas that versions of it will be incorporated in Philadelphia and Dallas.

Other elements are expected to include nods to the likes of “Bridgerton,” “Love Is Blind,” and the “Knives Out” movies. While the attraction will be permanent, the experiences and programming inside will be updated regularly.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new neighbors in Philadelphia, Dallas and Las Vegas to explore Netflix in a whole new light, enhanced by the unique charm and culture of each city,” Lee said.

For more information and early access, see netflixhouse.com.

