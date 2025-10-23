Massive new horror event coming to Las Vegas

More details about the four-day scare-apalooza, slated for next October, are expected to be released next week.

Stock up on the throat lozenges now: HallowScreamCon and HallowScreamFest are coming to Vegas.

Billed as “the world’s most ambitious entertainment mega-con,” the scare-apalooza launches next year on Oct. 1-4.

The event promises “a complete transformation of Las Vegas into a four-day living festival celebrating film, television, fashion, art, gaming, sports, anime, music, beauty, culinary arts, technology, and imagination,” according to a news release from festival organizers. “From the Convention Center to the Strip, the entire city becomes the ultimate entertainment destination.”

Check back with Neon early next week for more details on HallowScreamCon and HallowScreamFest, and in the meantime, get used to sleeping with the lights on …

