A guide to 5 of Las Vegas’ top comedy clubs

Sometimes the mirror doesn’t provide enough laughs.

Hence, the advent of the comedy club.

Las Vegas is home to a growing array of them, with numerous new venues opening in recent years.

All of the rooms are appreciably different, with distinctive atmospheres and talent lineups.

With this in mind, here’s a guide to some of the top comedy clubs in town:

The Comedy Cellar

The faces say nothing and everything at once.

The first thing you see when entering The Comedy Cellar at the Rio is dozens of framed photos of comedy prime movers of the past and present, names such as Bob Saget, Ali Wong, Mitch Hedberg and many more.

All of them cut their teeth at the original New York City location of one of stand-up comedy’s most celebrated talent incubators.

The Vegas version, which opened in April 2016, was designed to approximate its East Coast originator, from the decor — the brick wall behind the stage, the iconic stained glass logo hanging from it — to the way the shows are programmed. Instead of longer sets from a given headliner, the club favors a showcase approach, where upward of a half-dozen headliner-quality acts might perform, usually for 20 minutes apiece.

“They really did it to a T,” veteran comedian Robert Kelly told the RJ in 2018 of the similarities between the Cellars. “It’s the same exact vibe. It’s the same show.”

Notable past performers: Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, Ari Shaffir, Todd Barry

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

With his 6-foot-8-inch frame, hangdog features and Bela Lugosi-deep voice, Brad Garrett cuts a distinct figure.

His MGM Grand comedy club follows suit.

Originally opening at the Tropicana in 2010 before moving across the street two years later, the club was designed to have a 1920s New York City speakeasy vibe, with a brick facade, dark brown banquettes and maroon walls lined with vintage signage and portraits of comedic greats, from Rodney Dangerfield to Johnny Carson to Richard Pryor.

The club’s roster revolves around crowd-pleasing comedians with a broad reach, acts who can resonate with sitcom fans drawn to Garrett and his extensive TV past, no laugh track necessary.

Notable past performers: Ray Romano, Jason Alexander, Jerry Seinfeld, Jen Kober

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

His name is on the marquee, his fingerprints are everywhere else. Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel was hands-on when it came to designing the Strip’s newest comedy club and curating the talent. As such, it has a distinctly personal feel.

The two-level club at the Linq Promenade opens into a bar area appointed in gray and green tones, with walls covered in memorabilia from Kimmel’s career, from “Crank Yankers” puppets to framed family photos. Upstairs is the fairly spacious main room, where capacity crowds on the weekends conjure a raucous vibe. The familial atmosphere extends to some of the talent, with Kimmel’s former “Man Show” co-host Adam Carolla stopping by for drop-in sets and ex-girlfriend Sarah Silverman doing a guest set during the club’s grand opening.

Locals take note of “L8nite,” a three-act, 80-minute show Saturdays at 11:30 p.m., where tickets start at $28 and drinks are discounted via a reverse happy hour menu.

Notable past performers: Chris Tucker, Nikki Glaser, Pete Holmes, Ron White

Wiseguys

If these walls could talk, they’d probably make a joke about your mom. Show posters galore from past Wiseguys gigs decorate the place, featuring such big names as Kevin Hart, Norm Macdonald and Dave Attell, who’ve played one of the comedy chain’s four locations in Utah and Nevada.

Though the original Wiseguys Vegas spot in the downtown Arts District has closed, the large, 300-capacity room in Town Square continues to draw a loaded weekly slate of national touring comedians.

It also features one of the city’s best open mic nights every Wednesday (usually at 7 p.m.), where the cover is just $7. And who knows? Maybe you might catch the next Doug Stanhope, an all-timer who also cut his teeth at Vegas open mics back in the day.

Notable past performers: Natasha Leggero, Kyle Kinane, Jim Norton, Craig Conant

L.A. Comedy Club at The Strat

“My psychiatrist told me I’m crazy and I said I want a second opinion, he said, OK, you’re ugly too.”

See, even the ceiling is funny here.

Said punchline, attributed to the late, great Rodney Dangerfield, is featured on a portrait of said comedian, one of several suspended from the rafters at the L.A. Comedy Club alongside fellow luminaries like Eddie Murphy, Cheech & Chong and Lucille Ball.

The club opened on The Strat’s second floor in 2007 before moving to its custom-designed 270-seat Dragon Room on the casino floor in early 2022. It features a well-curated mix of Vegas-based talent and nationally touring headliners spread out over three shows a night.

Get there early for the 6 p.m. “Happy Hour Variety Show” starring the intensely exuberant and endearing Julio Gonzalez. If he doesn’t boost your spirits somehow, the $30 all-you-can-drink special will get the job done.

Notable past performers: Aziz Ansari, Felipe Esparza, Rocky Dale Davis, Loni Love

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476.