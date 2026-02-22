A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the Inter ...
A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a succ ...
Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fireworks display by UK competitor Iain Keightley is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, is seen during a successful G ...
Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, is seen during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A detail of a fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attractions

International Fireworks Championship lights up Las Vegas — PHOTOS

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2026 - 7:46 am
 
Updated February 22, 2026 - 10:47 am

The skies came alive Saturday night as the International Fireworks Championship made an explosive debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The four-nation competition featured teams from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan, each putting together a 15-minute display containing 5,000 shots with a $40,000 retail value.

“We’re telling a story in the sky,” said Tyler Wiesmann of the U.S. squad prior to their rock ‘n’ roll heavy display soundtracked by the likes of Van Halen, Heart and AC/DC.

It was cold out, gusting winds spreading a sulfuric tang throughout the track from all the discharged fireworks.

But the competitors countered the chill with plenty of heat from their gorgeous, highly elaborate displays, with Germany taking home top honors from a trio of expert judges and Japan winning the people’s choice award.

Prior to the main event, renowned Spanish pyrotechnics designer Ricardo Caballer set a world record for the largest mascletà, a unique daytime pyrotechnics display.

With thousands in attendance craning their necks skyward to witness grand bursts of color and sound, the event was a blast — literally.

