International Fireworks Championship lights up Las Vegas — PHOTOS

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by UK competitor Iain Keightley is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, is seen during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by UK competitor Iain Keightley is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by UK competitor Iain Keightley is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A detail of a fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A detail of a fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A long exposure detail of a fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A detail of a fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by Germany's Timo Lüttmann & Daniel Schäffler is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fireworks display by U.S. competitors Tyler Wiesmann & Joe Rozzi is seen during the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, is seen during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees watch Ricardo Caballer’s mascleta, or daytime fireworks display, during a successful Guinness World Record attempt for the largest daytime display at the International Fireworks Championship at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto