Immersive ‘Friends’ attraction in Las Vegas nears opening

Tickets for “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in Vegas” go on sale Friday.

They’ll be there for you, along with versions of the fountain and the famed orange couch, when “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in Vegas” opens next month.

The attraction also will feature re-creations of Central Perk, Monica and Rachel’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s apartment and the “Pivot!” scene in which Ross managed to wedge his new sofa into a narrow stairwell.

It’s scheduled to open July 23 in The District at MGM Grand in a space that previously housed “CSI: The Experience” and “The Hunger Games: The Exhibition.”

Similar experiences have opened in New York and London, while a traveling version has toured the world. “The One in Vegas” will offer exclusive photo ops — including re-creations of Joey’s Caesars Palace gladiator costume and the doors to the wedding chapel where Ross and Rachel were drunkenly married — in a nod to the four-episode arc that brought the characters to the Strip in 1999.

“Really, it’s just a fun time with friends and family,” Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions, which produces the attraction, said last year when it was announced. “People revisit ‘Friends,’ they revisit the ’90s. They get to create some of those scenes and moments from the show.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, see friendstheexperience.com/Vegas.