The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas opens Wednesday morning, July 23, 2025. The interactive walk-through exhibit features photo opportunities, re-creations of iconic sets like Monica and Rachel’s apartment, themed souvenirs, and walls lined with fun facts and show clips. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Attractions

How Las Vegans can have ‘Friends’-giving dinner in Monica’s apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2025 - 10:48 am
 

Throughout its 10 seasons, “Friends” always did Thanksgiving right.

From the one with Rachel’s trifle to the one where Joey and Monica got their heads stuck in turkeys, the show rarely disappointed.

This holiday season, you can turn your Friendsgiving into a “Friends”-giving, thanks to “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in Vegas.” The venue, which re-creates sets and favorite moments from the beloved sitcom, opened in July at the MGM Grand.

One Las Vegas-area resident and five friends will receive a private walk-through of the attraction, where they’ll eat Friendsgiving dinner in Monica’s apartment and dessert in Central Perk.

The menu will include mashed potato martinis and sliders stacked with turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry, as well as “Friends”-themed “Oops I Dropped the Cheesecake” Cheesecake and an edible version of that trifle made with chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, shaved chocolate and whipped cream.

To enter, follow @friendstheexperience on Instagram, like the contest post that goes live Friday and tag five friends you’d bring by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. You must be at least 18 to enter.

