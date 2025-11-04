How Las Vegans can have ‘Friends’-giving dinner in Monica’s apartment

“The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in Vegas” contest, which includes dessert in the attraction’s Central Perk, is only open to locals.

Throughout its 10 seasons, “Friends” always did Thanksgiving right.

From the one with Rachel’s trifle to the one where Joey and Monica got their heads stuck in turkeys, the show rarely disappointed.

This holiday season, you can turn your Friendsgiving into a “Friends”-giving, thanks to “The ‘Friends’ Experience: The One in Vegas.” The venue, which re-creates sets and favorite moments from the beloved sitcom, opened in July at the MGM Grand.

One Las Vegas-area resident and five friends will receive a private walk-through of the attraction, where they’ll eat Friendsgiving dinner in Monica’s apartment and dessert in Central Perk.

The menu will include mashed potato martinis and sliders stacked with turkey, gravy, stuffing and cranberry, as well as “Friends”-themed “Oops I Dropped the Cheesecake” Cheesecake and an edible version of that trifle made with chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, shaved chocolate and whipped cream.

To enter, follow @friendstheexperience on Instagram, like the contest post that goes live Friday and tag five friends you’d bring by 11:59 p.m. Sunday. You must be at least 18 to enter.