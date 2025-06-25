Haunted attraction returns to Las Vegas this year with ‘Fear Dome’

The undead shall soon roam The Strip once more, and naturally, they’re bringing a few killer clowns along with them.

The new Fear Dome haunted experience debuts at the Adventuredome at Circus Circus on Sept. 26, the property serving as the longtime home of the annual Fright Dome Halloween attraction, which ended its run in 2017.

Fear Dome will feature multi-themed haunted houses, scare zones, live actors and a roller coaster ride in the dark, all the better to get stomachs churning.

“This isn’t a revival, it’s a full-scale reinvention. We grew up in Las Vegas. It was important for us to bring back an iconic attraction at the iconic property, Circus Circus,” said South of Heaven Productions, the company behind the new attraction, in a press release. “Led by an entirely new team of visionary creatives, every element has been meticulously crafted from the ground up. From the immersive haunted environments and cinematic storylines, to high-quality effects and spine-chilling thrills, Las Vegas locals and tourists alike won’t want to miss this memorable experience.”

Fear Dome will occupy the space that the Fright Dome turned into a popular destination for those fond of all things that go bump in the dark, ranked as one of the top 10 best haunted attractions in the country.

Just how freaky was it?

None other than Ozzy Osbourne and Michael Jackson dropped by upon occasion — separately, of course.

The new attraction, which will feature a wide array of frights, will attempt to get pulses pounding through Oct. 31.

And for the adults, at least one day will 21 and older.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

